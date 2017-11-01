Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence study on the manufacturing industry. The client, a renowned machine tools manufacturer, wanted to identify competitor's offerings across niche market segments. The client wanted to reduce the flaws associated with production and enhance their product offerings.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, "To stay ahead in the market and reduce costs associated with production, leading machine tools manufacturers are adopting competitive intelligence solutions."

Globally, the manufacturing industry is undergoing a transformational phase. In recent times, major industrial sectors are becoming more involved with technology to improve the overall workflow. Major machine tools manufacturers are relying on competitive intelligence to gain a simple and valuable solution to increase their marketing effectiveness and improve their ROI.

The competitive intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to launch new products and design their marketing campaigns. Additionally, the client was able to understand the market's functioning and make recommendations regarding brand values. Additionally, the machine tools manufacturer was able to improve customer loyalty and the market share of the machine tools market.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain robust information on the competitive environment

Understand the customer behavior regarding their needs and satisfaction

This competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining information about the current market scenario

Developing robust relationships with the buyers, intermediaries, and industry experts

