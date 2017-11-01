WHISHWORKS Supports Growth With New UK Offices

WINDSOR, England, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Success in the MuleSoft integration and Big Data space, as well as an ever-expanding client roster, has seen WHISHWORKS continue to grow significantly over the past few years. To support this growth, the company announced today it has moved to new premises in the heart of Windsor.

Located on the first floor of the Vista building on 2 William Street, the new WHISHWORKS office environment complements the company's agile development process. Featuring an open floor-plan with 'hot desking' areas and social hubs where staff can work in a more informal setting, WHISHWORKS' teams benefit from social, collaborative gains, alongside 'quiet' spaces for more focused work tasks.

WHISHWORKS co-founder Suman Konkumalla says the company's staff will benefit from a larger space not only due to the growing business but also because it is important to provide the right physical environment. "We are constantly striving to exceed the expectations of our clients, and based on what our clients are telling us, we have been able to do just that. But to continue to lead the way in our business in terms of efficiency and innovation, we require a work space that will allow our people to collaborate most effectively."

After an outstanding year driven by its specialised MuleSoft Integration and expanded Big Data offerings, WHISHWORKS is poised to grow even more in 2018. The new offices have the room to develop and accommodate that growth.

About WHISHWORKS

WHISHWORKS is a global IT services and consulting company, specialising in systems integration and Big Data analytics since 2008. The company works with an ecosystem of systems integration and Big Data partners, including MuleSoft, Hortonworks, MapR and Cloudera, to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation. Over the years WHISHWORKS has helped hundreds of businesses access, control and monetise their data becoming the partner of choice for data-driven organisations.



For more information please contact:

Vala Marcou

vala.marcou@whishworks.com

+44-(0)-20-34757980 ext. 054

