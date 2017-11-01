The Charles Bronfman Prize Now Accepting Nominations for 2018; Annual $100,000 Award Honors Young Humanitarians whose Work Improves the World

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles Bronfman Prize today announced the call for nominations from around the world for its 2018 award. Each year, the Prize celebrates the vision and endeavors of an individual or team under the age of 50 whose innovative humanitarian work, informed by Jewish values, contributes to the betterment of the world, inspiring future generations.

The deadline for nominations is January 12, 2018.Nomination forms and guidelines can be found on the Prize website. An internationally recognized panel of judges will select the 2018 Prize recipient, evaluated according to the selection criteria, and announce the $100,000 award in early fall of 2018.

The Prize was established in 2004 byEllen Bronfman Hauptman and Stephen Bronfman, and their spouses,Andrew Hauptman and Claudine Blondin Bronfman,to honor their father, Charles Bronfman, his values and investment in young people and their potential to help "repair the world."

"Each of the 15 outstanding individuals who have received The Charles Bronfman Prize reminds us of the power of commitment, passion, and courage in tackling the urgent problems of our day," said Ellen Bronfman Hauptman on behalf of the Prize founders. "Through their leadership and dedication, Prize laureates share an appreciation of their history, heritage and cultural identity."

Past recipients' global impact encompasses such diverse issues as: refugees and immigration, the environment, education, health, human rights, disabilities and veterans.

The Charles Bronfman Prize Foundation, a United States 501(c)(3) corporation headquartered in New York, administers the Prize. For more information about Charles Bronfman, The Prize, or prior awardees and their accomplishments, please visitwww.TheCharlesBronfmanPrize.com.

Past recipients include: David Lubell, Welcoming America; Etgar Keret, Israeli author, storyteller and filmmaker;Rebecca Heller,International Refugee Assistance Project; Sam Goldman,d.light; Eric Rosenthal, Disability Rights International; Eric Greitens, The Mission Continues; Karen Tal, Education Insights; Jared Genser,Freedom Now; Sasha Chanoff, RefugePoint; Mike Feinberg and Dave Levin, Knowledge is Power Program(KIPP); Rachel Andres, Jewish World Watch's Solar Cooker Project;Dr. Amitai Ziv,Israel Center for Medical Simulation; Dr. Alon Tal, Israel'sArava Institute for Environmental Studies; Jay Feinberg,Gift of Life Bone Marrow Foundation.

Media Contact ; Martin Irom, martinirom@gmail.com, 212-362-5260, 516-567-4348.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594326/The_Charles_Bronfman_Prize_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-charles-bronfman-prize-now-accepting-nominations-for-2018-annual-100000-award-honors-young-humanitarians-whose-work-improves-the-world-300546000.html