Global Industrial Laser Market 2017-2021: Growing Investment in Manufacturing Plants Worldwide

The global industrial laser market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Laser Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the number of M&A. There has been a major change in the market landscape because of a series of M&A in the global industrial laser market. The vendors in the market resort to M&A to acquire technological expertise and expand their geographical presence. The high growth potential of lasers across industries has compelled vendors to acquire laser technology providers and hardware manufacturers for gaining a competitive edge in the market. During 2011-2016, the collaboration among the supply chain members increased.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing investment in manufacturing plants worldwide. Lasers are used in manufacturing plants for cutting, engraving, welding, and marking of products. For instance, in the automotive industry, laser systems are used for cutting airbag cloth and composite materials. They are also used in door welding as well as welding of gears and powertrain components. In the packaging industry, lasers are used for marking of expiry dates and batch numbers on the end-product. Therefore, the investment in manufacturing plants globally will accelerate the demand for laser systems.

Key vendors

Coherent

IPG Photonics

Rofin-Sinar Technologies

Trumpf

Other prominent vendors

3S Photonics

Calmar Laser

Clark MXR

Keopsys

Laserglow Technologies

Lumentum Operations

Lumenis

Maxphotonics

Others



