

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Wednesday more-than doubled profit in its third quarter with improved income, despite growth in expenses. Regarding the outlook, the company noted that the global economy is recovering slowly but competition is strong with asset margins remaining under pressure. The shares of the British banking company were losing around 7 percent in London trading.



Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We have doubled profits compared to the same period last year as we continue to make progress in realising the potential of the Group. We are transitioning our businesses to deliver higher quality income to improve sustainable returns. This process and the continued investments to support it are reflected in the results and will deliver greater long-term value to our shareholders.'



In its third quarter, profit before tax surged to $774 million from $317 million last year. Underlying profit before tax was $814 million in the third quarter, up 78 percent from $458 million a year ago.



The company said loan impairment of $348 million was 42 percent lower year-on-year reflecting improved credit quality. Expenses grew 4 percent from last year to $2.5 billion largely as a result of accelerated investments.



Total operating income was $3.59 billion in the quarter, up 4 percent from $3.47 billion a year earlier, with improved results in all segments. The results reflected better performances in liability-led businesses including Transaction Banking, Wealth Management and Deposits as well as in Treasury.



Among regions, income from Greater China & North Asia was up 8 percent with broad-based growth across all markets and client segments.



In ASEAN & South Asia, income was 7 percent lower while income from Africa & Middle East was 5 percent higher. In Europe & Americas, income was broadly stable.



In London, Standard Chartered shares were trading at 699.70 pence, down 6.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX