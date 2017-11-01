Blockchain Startup EtherSport to Develop Groundbreaking Sports Betting Platform, Announces ICO Commencing November 13th

EtherSport, a decentralised sports betting platform, has announced its ICO campaign to launch on November 13th. The company is raising funds through the ESC token sale, in order to create an innovative and transparent betting platform on sports events by implementing Ethereum smart contracts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / EtherSport's lottery, contrary to many similar services, is not based on guessing random numbers, but involves the exact determination of sports events results, which cannot be influenced by anyone. This means that players can leverage their analytical skills to generate immense profits. By using this particular lottery type, players can not only guess the game results by using their knowledge, but also get an additional kick, by viewing the events themselves, and supporting their favourite teams.

EtherSport will provide two main vehicles for participation; "Lottery 11", an innovative online sports lottery platform, and an analogue of a P2P betting exchange with one-on-one and one-against-all bets. This will provide a good amount of product diversification, opening up revenue streams and accessing differing market segments. The lottery mechanism is handled via the Ethereum Smart Contract process, which affords participants completely fair and transparent results, which avoids unnecessary risks and scams. The use of smart-contracts also guarantees transparent and immediate payment, eliminating hidden fees. Security and anonymity are also guaranteed via the use of the Blockchain, making EtherSport one of the most fair and secure platforms in the future.

"We decided to make a perfect match between traditional online sports betting and cutting-edge technologies, namely, blockchain and smart contracts, to guarantee the fairness and full transparency of the process," says Alex Tsymbal, CEO and Co-Founder of EtherSport. "The platform provides equality for each participant in the system, and smart contracts guarantee the fulfillment of all conditions and payouts."

The platform also guarantees unlimited winnings, with no limitations on betting amounts. Fast withdrawals, streamlined and easy registration with minimal personal information, and data about users will avoid third-parties. EtherSport also guarantees ease-of-play, with its simple lottery system. EtherSport will launch its Lottery 11 for testing early into Q1 of 2018. This will allow for preliminary, unsimulated testing. Shortly after this, Lottery 11 will be released fully, allowing users to wager ESC tokens on events. By Q2 2018, P2P betting will be enabled, whereby players can bet against each other.

EtherSport ICO

To raise funds for the ongoing development of the platform and project, EtherSport will issue its native ERC20 Ethereum-based token - EtherSportCoin (ESC). ESC tokens can be used within the platform to buy the lottery tickets, as a way to earn (15% of the money raised from each lottery), or as a speculative commodity to trade on major exchanges. 100,000,000 ESC tokens will be created, with 70% of these being distributed within the pre-ICO period (November 13th to November 19th) and the main ICO (November 20th to December 20th).

The EtherSport team has years of experience in the lottery and bookmaker industries. The project's developers were one of the pioneers in terms of working with the blockchain and smart contracts.

A more detailed description of the EtherSport project, a clear roadmap, profit distribution, and ICO stages are presented in the white paper, which is publicly available on the website. Additional links with information about the project can be found below:

Media Contact:

Contact Name: EtherSport.io

Contact e-Mail: contact@ethersport.io

Location: London, United Kingdom

