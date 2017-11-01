EY offering achieves certified integration with SAPCloud Platform running on SAP HANAÂ

- The EY Business Integrity Platform (BIP) interoperates with SAP Cloud Platform to help customers acquire continuous risk monitoring capabilities

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that the EY Business Integrity Platform v1.0 (BIP) solution has achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP/sup> Cloud Platform. EY BIP has been proven to interoperate with SAP Cloud Platformrunning on SAP HANA/sup>, providing clients the ability to rapidly acquire continuous risk monitoring capabilities over their business and IT processes, enabled by SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA/sup>.

EY BIP is a rapidly deployable solution that combines EY's risk and controls content, such as key risk indicators and dashboards, predelivered within SAP Cloud Platform, enabling risk analytics for customers. EY BIP monitors predefined key risk indicators across a broad range of processes such as record-to-report, procure-to-pay and order-to-cash, among others.

The certification covers the HTML5 application running on SAP Cloud Platform and on-premise extension connected to the SAP ERP application. This will help clients readily extract data from their SAP ERP environments into EY BIP, and enable them to view dashboards and drill-down reports as a turnkey capability.

Ben Zimmerman, Partner, EY SAP Risk Advisory Services, Ernst & Young LLP says:

"With this certification, clients can be confident that this offering has been thoroughly tested. It also further reinforces the EY ambition to provide exceptional benefits, such as helping clients digitally transform finance departments and chief financial officers' functions. EY will continue to innovate in the area of governance, risk and compliance as we help clients navigate their business risks through smart, technology-enabled offerings in the digital world."

To learn more about the EY BIP and the EY and SAP alliance, visit the EY microsite.

