

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing will release private payrolls for October at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 200,000 compared to 135,000 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 114.03 against the yen, 1.0004 against the franc, 1.1641 against the euro and 1.3308 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX