PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced continued momentum with higher education and government organizations with new customers selecting and deploying Workday, including County of Maui, County of Riverside, Erie Community College, Georgia Tech, Hamline University, State of Colorado, State of Oregon, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Waterloo.

With Workday's suite of applications in the cloud, including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), higher education and government organizations are able to quickly adapt to industry dynamics such as funding uncertainty and evolving regulations, while streamlining finance and HR business processes.

With Workday, higher education and government customers are also able to:

Improve Productivity with Self-Service: Many organizations are facing decreased funding, leaving them with growing pressure to maximize worker productivity while maintaining an engaged workforce. With Workday, organizations can eliminate manual and paper-driven processes with self-service functionality that enables workers to perform tasks and take action with ease -- helping ensure they spend less time on administrative functions and more time on value-add projects. For example, a municipal employee who spends the majority of his or her job on the road can quickly submit an expense report from a mobile device.





Gain Deeper Insights and Reduce Costs: With one system for finance and HR data, customers have visibility across the entire organization, providing them with the insights needed to make faster, more informed decisions. For example, Workday enables higher education institutions with growing concerns regarding costs to access real-time finance and HR data to better understand where to refocus resources in order to meet student needs.





Help Ensure Compliance with Accurate, Timely Data: With actionable data at their fingertips, customers can track and manage compliance activities while minimizing risk. For example, government leaders can quickly identify changes to grant activities that might affect operational and regulatory reporting, allowing them to adjust reports in real-time and stay ahead of their obligations.





Find, Develop, and Retain Talent: With Workday, higher education and government organizations are able to support the entire lifecycle of a worker -- from recruitment, to learning and development, to retention -- in an increasingly competitive talent market. For example, university administrators can provide team members with continuous and periodic feedback throughout their tenure, empowering them with the tools to measure their performance, and progress in their careers.

Comments on the News

"In an environment that's continuously changing, more higher education and government organizations are turning to Workday to help them optimize how they manage their finances and people in order to meet the evolving needs of their communities," said Robert Stoker, senior vice president, education and government, Workday. "With Workday, industry customers have a flexible technology system that helps them adapt to new market demands and regulations while streamlining finance and HR processes, so staff can stay focused on driving their organizations forward."

"Workday will provide the State of Oregon government with a fresh approach to managing our critical human resources," said Madilyn Zike, chief human resources officer, State of Oregon. "Workday's user-friendly environment will enable us to implement workforce planning best practices, engage employees, attract and retain talent, and complete succession planning."

"We're focused on a campus-wide HR transformation that encompasses our 'One Penn' vision and includes a multi-year project with the goal of improving our systems and processes to help deliver better employee experiences," said Jack Heuer, vice president of human resources, the University of Pennsylvania. "With Workday, we not only have a partner that aligns with our culture of transparency and appreciation, but we will also have an HR system that will help us achieve greater operational efficiency and empower employees with a consistent and seamless experience."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2017 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Media Contact

Erin Lansdown

Workday

+1 (626) 898-3471

Erin.Lansdown@Workday.com



