PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Mark Peek, co-president of Workday, will be speaking at the Inaugural MoffettNathanson Software Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 in San Francisco at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the event.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2017. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Magaro

Workday

+1 (925) 379-6000

Michael.Magaro@Workday.com



Media Contact:

Jeff Shadid

Workday

+1 (405) 834-7777

Jeff.Shadid@Workday.com



