$32 Billion Microservice Architecture Market, 2023 - Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Software Services

The "Microservice Architecture Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Microservice Architecture market is expected to reach $32.01 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 16.17% during the forecast period

MSA is widely being adopted across diverse set of industries for the development of the software that includes public works, public safety, and utility companies. An increase in the adoption of the cloud-based SaaS providers in the enterprise business functionality has propelled the need to integrate the multiple application providers and services to support the enterprise. In addition, as the MSA functions on smaller and simpler services, growth in the cloud adoption is one of the key driving factors for the MSA market. Furthermore, there is growing demand from North American companies as they have adopted MSA in e-commerce, financial, and travel services, which helps in storing data and information cost-effectively, and increasing the efficiency, agility, and scalability.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views; and competitive landscape. The key and the prominent vendors are covered in the report includes include Cognizant, IBM corporation, Datawire, Salesforce.com, Infosys Ltd., MuleSoft INC., and Software AG. Most of the major players are in the American region. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

The counties covered in report are Canada, the US, China, India, Japan, and Germany. Among these Japan, the US, and China are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increase in the penetration rate of e-commere, connected devices, and growing telecommunication segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Cloud Computing

3.3.2 Connected Devices



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Value Chain

5.2 Benefits and Challenges of Microservice Architecture Market

5.3 Factors Influencing Microservice Architecture

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Proliferation of connected devices

5.4.1.2 Increased adoption of cloud-based software services

5.4.1.3 Rapid changes in technology

5.4.1.4 Ability to cope up with failures

5.4.1.5 Continuous deployable service

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Development of distributed systems are complex

5.4.2.2 Increases the memory consumption

5.4.2.3 Growing operational complexity

5.4.2.4 Unsafe distributed communication

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Opportunities for growth of wearable devices

5.4.3.2 Advancement in containerization technology

5.4.3.3 Growing digitalization

5.5 DRO - Impact Analysis



6 Deployment Types

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cloud-based

6.3 On-premises



7 Services

7.1 Overview

7.2 Inventory MSA

7.3 Accounting MSA

7.4 Shipping MSA

7.5 Store MSA



8 End-users

8.1 Overview

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Retail

8.4 Government

8.5 Communication

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Others



9 Regions



10 Vendors Profiles

10.1 Cognizant

10.2 IBM Corporation

10.3 Microsoft Corporation

10.4 Salesforce.com

10.5 Infosys Ltd.

10.6 MuleSoft Inc.

10.7 Software AG



