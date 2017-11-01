Rising Demand for Next Generation IT Environments Expected to Significantly Increase

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Robust demand for Information Technology (IT) services such as software services, cloud services, computer hardware and communication hardware is expected to significantly rise over the next few years while gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. The IT industry has witnessed exponential growth in amount of both structured and unstructured platforms across several sectors and continues to evolve as one of the more dynamic and innovative markets while tech companies focus on securing significant service contracts to boost operations and revenue opportunities. A few of the prominent IT services leaders in the news include: CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW), HD View 360 Inc. (OTC: HDVW), Infosys Limited (NASDAQ: INFY), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR).

HD View 360 Inc.(OTCQB: HDVW), a comprehensive B2B information technology provider focusing on national franchise brands, announced today the completion of three extensive IT installations at several European Wax Center locations across the northeast. These installs are just a few of many under the HD View 360 umbrella, which leverages innovative technologies and cross-state technician teams to secure its client's business operations. Read this and more news for HD View 360 Inc at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/hdvw.html.



"Our goal when working with a new franchise is to standardize the process of the installation, so we can provide the same high-level of craftsmanship with no guesswork or mistakes," said Dennis Mancino, HD View 360 CEO. "We've partnered closely with EWC for some time now, allowing our techs to hit the ground running the minute they step into a new center." The IT install services provided to the three EWC locations included connecting structured cabling throughout the centers, installing commercial audio equipment with streaming brand content, PCI-compliant firewall setups, POS software and credit card terminal implementation, setting up VOIP phone services and networking servers, and mounting high-definition surveillance systems at two of the three locations.



The three centers were in Livingston, New Jersey; Meriden, Connecticut; and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. "Our solidified business relationships in the franchise market have grown our brand recognition exponentially. This has not only lowered costs for our clients but makes us a very lucrative investment option for new shareholders." Similar technology installations are currently underway at additional European Wax Centers and other HD View 360 franchise clients. The company will update shareholders with further announcements as they develop.



In other industry news and developments as well as market performance from yesterday:

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $70.00 on over 800,000 shares traded by the market close. Yesterday, the company announced that Ann E. Ziegler, senior vice president and chief financial officer is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the RBC Technology Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York on November 8, 2017 at 8:50 am ET/ 7:50 am CT. CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities

Infosys Limited (NASDAQ: INFY) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $14.85 on over 7 million shares traded by the market close as was also up very slightly in afterhours trading. Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $34.15 with over 13.9 million shares traded by the market close and was up slightly in afterhours trading. Last week, the company announced technology innovations for next-generation storage networking that will help customers to better analyze SAN operational performance and move to cost-effective 32Gbps solutions that grow as digital business expands. With this announcement, Ciscodelivers the Cisco MDS 9132T cost-effective 32Gbps storage fabric switch, which offers built-in telemetry for flash memory environments, built-in telemetry sensors for streaming on the Cisco MDS 9700 32G Module, integration with Virtual Instruments for deep Fibre Channel (FC) SAN performance monitoring, and storage networking support for Cisco's data center switch, the Cisco Nexus9300-FX.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) closed down very slightly on Tuesday at $24.83 trading over 6.6 Million shares by the market close. Juniper Networks recently announced it will present at the following investor conference in November: Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference, Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:45am PT, in San Francisco. Juniper Networks challenges the status quo with products, solutions and services that transform the economics of networking. Our team co-innovates with customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks with agility, performance and value.

