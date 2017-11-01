Vista Entertainment Solutions (Vista Cinema), the leading provider of cinema management software for the global cinema exhibition market and the founding company of Vista Group International (NZX ASX: VGL), is delighted to announce the signing of Filmhouse Cinemas in Nigeria.

Under the agreement, Filmhouse Cinemas will roll out Vista Cinema software across all ten of their cinema sites, comprising 43 screens in total, located throughout Nigeria. The project will commence immediately and is due to be completed by December 2017. Filmhouse Cinemas holds the largest cinema exhibition market share in Nigeria and operates the only IMAX site in West Africa.

Filmhouse Cinemas Group Deputy Managing Director Kene Okwuosa has expressed his delight with the partnership with Vista. "We are so happy to begin this new journey. Vista brings with its amazing team a whole new world of features that will only enhance our audiences' cinematic experience. As Filmhouse continues to be innovative and pave the way as market leaders, the support of partners like Vista is vital to executing our strategies."

Significantly, Nigeria is the world's second largest market in terms of films produced; its total box office take in 2016 was USD$8.32 million, a record high for Nigeria.

Vista Cinema CEO Kimbal Riley says the agreement is very significant for Vista. "With the largest population of any African country, Nigeria is the continent's fastest-growing cinema exhibition market, and partnering with Filmhouse is key to ensuring Vista is part of that."

The new partnership with Filmhouse is a credit to London-based Vista Cinema EMEA Managing Director Mischa Kay and his team. "We have recently established Vista South Africa in light of the growth of cinema exhibition in the region. This new agreement is a fantastic opportunity to partner with a dynamic and ambitious company and reminds us of the importance of that commitment; Filmhouse is exploiting the opportunities offered by Nigeria's fast-growing prosperous middle-class and we're so excited to have partnered to support them."

About Vista Entertainment Solutions:

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (Vista Cinema) is the world leader in cinema management software solutions with installations in more than 80 countries around the world and an estimated 38% global market share in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The Vista Cinema software product line comprises multiple modules, integrated and scalable, suited to cinema exhibitors operating 20+ screens and 100s of cinemas. Vista Cinema is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, and has subsidiaries incorporated in Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Cape Town and Mexico City.

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX ASX: VGL). The Group provides software and additional technology solutions across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Cinema, the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), movieXchange (connecting the movie industry to simplify the promotion and sale of movie tickets), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer 'go to' portal for movie information) provide an innovative range of complementary products across additional film industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has offices located in New Zealand (Auckland HQ), Sydney, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Mexico City, South Africa, the Netherlands and Romania.

About Filmhouse Cinemas:

The Filmhouse Limited is the no. 1 cinema brand in Nigeria and the West African region with a dynamic approach to film exhibition. Filmhouse Cinemas currently has 10 cinemas and is in the process of implementing a strategic development plan to roll-out 15 more within the next two years in West Africa. The company management team has over 100 years' combined cinema operation and development experience gained in England, USA, Spain and Nigeria. Filmhouse Cinema's operational style and design largely incorporates complementary, multifarious features, including game arcades, ice cream cafés, food concessions, toy shops, digital cinema, 3D cinema, IMAX format, lounges and kid's club.

