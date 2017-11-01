

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a notable slowdown in U.S. private sector job growth in the previous month, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing a bigger than expected increase in private sector employment in the month of October.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 235,000 jobs in October after rising by a downwardly revised 110,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected an increase of about 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 135,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The bigger than expected increase came after private sector employment grew at its slowest rate in nearly a year in September.



