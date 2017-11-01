Biotech Companies With Advantageous Tech for Cancer Patients

LAS VEGAS, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

There has been progression in both, earlier detection of cancer and cancer therapies. Despite this headway, cancer remains a worldwide healthcare problem. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and approximately 8.8 million people died from cancer in 2015. Approximately 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. So are biotechnology companies actually making headway in this gloomy area of human health?

The answer is yes. The major goal of their research is to identify genetic expression of cancer cells and use this knowledge to develop effective diagnostic, treatment, and prevention regimens. Estimated global spending for oncology medicines is expected to grow from $107 billion in 2015 to $150 billion by 2020 as lifespans lengthen across the developed world.

It's important to keep up on biotechnology companies who are committed and focused on cancer research. A few companies to keep track of include: Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO), ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM).

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB)

Market Cap: $1.2M, current share price: $.15

PPCB is leading the way in cancer research as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancer. At the end of last month the Company had a major announcement regarding their lead drug, PRP, and its therapeutic potential to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Their most recent scientific study observed an extraordinary reduction of Epithelial to Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) markers from the use of PRP. What they found is that PRP reverses the EMT process which totally stops tumor progression and metastasis. Not only is the EMT process reversed, but PRP blocks the development of Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs). Keep yourself updated on PPCB as the Company moves closer and closer to cancer therapies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)

Market Cap: $563.02M, current share price: $6.24

INO, a Company striving to take immunotherapy to the next level in the fight against cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that it has initiated a Phase II study to evaluate the combination of two immunotherapy candidates and Roche Holding AG's RHHBY anti-PDL1 inhibitor, Tecentriq, in advanced bladder cancer. It is estimated that almost 430,000 are diagnosed with bladder cancer with 165,000 deaths worldwide every year.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)

Market Cap: $714.939M, current share price: $6.19

IMGN, a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. Just today they received huge news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed the safety review of its investigational new drug (IND) application for IMGN632 in patients with CD123-positive hematological malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)

Market Cap: $163.34M, current share price: $4.15

VSTM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company also focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Today the Company announced today announced payment of a $6 million milestone to Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., representing the first milestone under the duvelisib license agreement between Verastem and Infinity. Last month VSTM reported that the Phase 3 DUO study met its primary endpoint with oral duvelisib monotherapy demonstrating superiority over ofatumumab for progression free survival (PFS) in patients with CLL/SLL.

