Global LTE Base Station System Market Expected to Reach $71,977 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "LTE Base Station System Market by Product Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global LTE base station system market was valued at $21,824 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $71,977 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the TDD-LTE segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the LTE base station system market.

Rise in demand for high-speed broadband services, increase in consumer awareness of IoT applications, such as connected homes & automobiles, and growth of overall telecom market drive the market. However, factors such as stringent norms for telecom operators in some countries and lack of availability of compatible devices hamper the LTE base station system market growth to a certain extent.

Residential and SOHO dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for high data transfer rate from customers. Furthermore, the enterprise segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global LTE base station system market was led by the North America segment in 2016, and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the growth in adoption of LTE base station system by many telecom operators to provide high-speed broadband services.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The TDD-LTE segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in the global LTE base station system market during the forecast period.

In 2016, the residential and SOHO segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other end user in the industry.

North America segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

segment generated the highest revenue in 2016. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the aviation analytics market that are profiled in the report include Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Alpha Networks Inc.AT&T Inc., Airspan, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., and Motorola Solutions.

