

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Wednesday, extending multi-month hghs after a surprisingly large drawdown in U.S. oil stockpiles.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) crude oil inventories reported a massive draw of 5.1 million barrels against an expected draw of 1.4 million barrels.



The Energy Information Adminsitration is out with official data at 10:30 am ET.



Meanwhile, Reuters reports OPEC data showed the cartel's compliance with its supply quota plan continued to rise. OPEC output fell by 80,000 bpd to 32.78 million bpd last month.



WTI light sweet crude oil jumped near $55 a barrel, nearing its highs of the year.



In economic news, ADP said U.S. private sector payrolls rose 235,000 in October.



