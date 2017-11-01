

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $56.46 million, or $0.13 per share. This was up from $39.19 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $385.64 million. This was up from $363.55 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $56.46 Mln. vs. $39.19 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 116.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $385.64 Mln vs. $363.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX