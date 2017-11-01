

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday morning despite positive signals for U.S. stocks, as traders weighed data on the U.S. jobs situation.



Gold was up $5.40 at $1275 an ounce, while silver jumped 20 cents to $16.90 an ounce.



In economic news, ADP said U.S. private sector payrolls rose 235,000 in October. This is sharply higher than the 110,000 gain in September.



The ADP report is considered a key prelude to Thursday's crucial U.S. jobs data from the Commerce Department.



President Donald Trump will reportedly name Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace current Chair Janet Yellen when her term expires in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX