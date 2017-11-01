SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Alliance ATE Consulting Group, Inc. announces today that Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, has signed a multi-year Velocity Tool licensing agreement, continuing their Design-to-Test partnership with Alliance ATE. The Velocity CAE Software provides semiconductor manufacturers with an automated and comprehensive process for translating WGL, STIL and EVCD simulation vectors to a targeted test platform in a single pass with minimal user intervention.

"It was an easy decision to renew the Velocity Tools with a Multi-Year contract, as Alliance ATE's commitment to quality, performance and assurance of delivery coupled with Alliance ATE's exemplary customer support has made them a leader in the Simulation-to-Test market," said Ramanan Thiagarajah, Vice President of Operations Engineering and Global Supply Chain, at Inphi. "The intuitive Velocity Tools have simplified our test program development requirements and reduced our test development time by approximately 25%, which has greatly reduced our overall time to market."

"We have been working with Inphi for more than a decade, and we value their commitment to Alliance's Velocity CAE Software," said Bill Wymbs, CEO of Alliance ATE. "Velocity's intelligent algorithms allow Inphi to apply automated techniques across both their Networking and DSP product lines."

For more information about the Velocity CAE tools and how to obtain them, please visit www.velocityttm.com

About Alliance ATE

Alliance ATE Consulting Group, Inc. is a software and test services company that automates the Design-to-Test process of complex semiconductor devices with our Velocity CAE Software. Our Velocity software offers both Simulation-to-Test using intelligent algorithms and Test-to-Simulation (Playback) capabilities that enable device manufacturers to validate simulation files before silicon arrives. Velocity CAE generates Verilog test benches, which are re-simulated with the ATE platform information encoded in them to validate the accuracy and quality of the simulation files. This significantly reduces both test development cost and Time-to-Market. For more information on Alliance ATE, please visit www.allianceate.com

Inphi and the Inphi logo are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

