sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,475 Euro		+2,041
+6,29 %
WKN: A1C230 ISIN: US45772F1075 Ticker-Symbol: IN0 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INPHI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INPHI CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,512
35,36
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INPHI CORPORATION
INPHI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INPHI CORPORATION34,475+6,29 %