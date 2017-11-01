WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 --Monaker Group (OTCQB: MKGI), a travel industry technology leader, has become the exclusive provider of alternative lodging rentals (ALRs) to Exponential, a cause-related technology marketing company.

Exponential offers a white-label e-commerce platform, XPO², which drives fundraising revenue on behalf of affinity groups, charities and NGOs worldwide. XPO² provides donors and supporters access to exclusive savings on products and services from world-leading brands, with their purchases contributing funds to their favorite cause or charity.

The XPO² platform features hundreds of name-brand merchants, including Best Buy, Apple, Walmart, eBay, Groupon, Macy's, Nike, Hotels.com and Priceline, along with one-click access to thousands of discounted merchant offers. XPO² also features a "Daily Deals" email engine that aggregates and curates the best merchant offers, and sends them daily or as weekly digests to the affinity group's supporter base.

A new partnership agreement between Exponential and Monaker provides for the integration and launch of the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) on the XPO² platform, as well as promotion of the ALRs that Monaker delivers. Deployments of the XPO² platform will prominently display Monaker's vacation lodging rentals and other travel products, which currently includes more than 1 million instantly-bookable rentals of homes, apartments, villas, castles and resort residences located in prime locations around the world.

Exponential's current licensees include the United Pro Soccer League, which represents more than 100 teams, and the Los Angeles Jr. Kings Hockey Club, plus several other affinity groups and organizations across the U.S. and Australia.

"This exciting new partnership with Monaker comes at a pivotal time for XPO², as we expect several hundred additional organizations to launch their own, customized XPO² platforms over the next 12 months," said Dom Einhorn, founder and CEO of Exponential. "We are confident that our consumers will find true value in Monaker's vast global inventory. Given the growing popularity of alternative lodging, we see Monaker's online booking engine becoming one of the primary transaction drivers across our platform."

The XPO²/MBE integration is expected to launch within the next 30 days, with the highly-customizable and flexible MBE application program interface (API) supporting the rapid integration and deployment. Driven by proprietary technology, MBE dynamically controls exclusively-contracted properties, allowing users to search and instantly book reservations for alternative lodging. This compares to the traditional industry method of waiting with uncertainty for the property owner to respond to a booking request.

"This new commercial partner with Exponential represents a major milestone for Monaker," said Bill Kerby, CEO of Monaker. "It will deliver upon the promise of our technology in both a visible and meaningful way, as well as demonstrates the untapped world of possibilities created by our unique travel technology. This new deployment also supports the fact that our B2B model and powerful booking engine represents the ideal solution for the many online travel industry players who are currently lacking an ALR offering."

The new travel technology partners are looking to take advantage of the expansive and fast-growing global e-commerce market, which forecasted by Research and Markets to grow at a 12% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to $44.3 trillion by 2022. The U.S. represents the world's largest market for e-commerce, with retail e-commerce sales expected to reach $638 billion by 2020, according to Statista.

Meanwhile, the ALR industry is expected to grow at more than 7% CAGR to $194 billion in 2021, according to Technavio, making it one of the fastest growing sectors of the travel industry. Worldwide digital travel sales are also expected to climb at a 10% compounded annual growth rate, topping $817 billion by 2022, says eMarketer.

"We look forward to announcing the official launch of the new MBE-powered XPO² platform, as well as other deployments and MBE platform enhancements over the coming weeks and months," added Kerby. "We believe we have a first-mover advantage in the B2B travel space with our customizable ALR booking engine, and we are planning to take full advantage of it."

About XPO²

Exponential, Inc. (XPO²), a subsidiary of London based M6, Ltd., is a cause-related technology marketing company that develops and promotes a white label e-commerce platform that drives fundraising revenue on behalf of charities and NGOs worldwide. Via the platform, donors and supporters gain access to exclusive discounts and savings typically not available on the merchant site while helping raise incremental funds for their favorite cause with every purchase, at no extra cost to them. For more about Exponential and XPO², visit https://xpo2.org/.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) delivers instant booking of more than 1 million vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry-first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com.

