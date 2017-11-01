DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 --New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company today announced that the Company has signed an agreement with Unified Strategies Group (USG) to expand distribution to USG's more than 1,000,000 vending machines, 5,000 micro markets and over 1,800 client dining facilities throughout the United States.

New Age Beverages has developed a portfolio of better-for-you beverages over the past year that includes XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Probiotic water, Búcha® Live (organic) Kombucha, Marley® (coffee, relaxation drinks and organic yerba mate), Coco-Libre® (coconut waters and sparkling coconut waters), and a number of impending products for the medical channel through their Health Sciences Division including PediaAde™, Enhanced Recovery™ (Recovery After Surgery Beverage), and others.

Unified Strategies Group is the leading US purchasing cooperative servicing independently owned vending, office coffee service, micro market, and food service companies. USG consists of about 2,000 member companies operating in all 50 states. USG generates over $5 billion in annual revenue and currently distributes leading brands including Kraft Heinz, Frito Lay, Mars, Nestle, Kellogg's, and others. Their system reaches 75,000 workplace locations a day and will now be offering the New Age Beverages portfolio throughout their system.

Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales for New Age commented, "Over the past few months, New Age has almost doubled their previous traditional retailer penetration in grocery and convenience. New Age's portfolio of healthy functional beverages is now taking hold with major retail partners, major distributors and consumers. The expansion with USG is the next step in our evolution to new channels whose customers are also seeking a full portfolio of organic, natural, and better-for-you alternatives. We are excited to work with USG and are confident it will be a very mutually beneficial partnership."

Since uplisting onto the NASDAQ Exchange in February the Company has eliminated virtually all debt, completed three additional acquisitions, developed a number of new products on its acquired platforms and expanded retail distribution by over 15,000 new outlets. In addition to those developments, New Age recently signed an agreement with Advantage Solutions, one of the leading sales and marketing agencies in the United States to expand traditional key account penetration, and completed a partnership with Dot Foods, the largest food redistributor in the United States to penetrate new channels including foodservice, offices, hospitals and others.

About Unified Strategies Group (USG)

Unified Strategies Group is the leading US purchasing cooperative servicing independently owned vending, office coffee service, micro market and food service companies. USG consists of about 2,000 member companies operating in all 50 states, generating over $5 billion in annual revenue via more than 1,000,000 vending machines, 5,000 micro markets and over 1,800 client dining facilities. USG operates as a non-profit corporation, headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL. USG successfully drives cost savings to its membership through rebate based supplier programs, manufacturer volume discounts and off-invoice allowances. To its supplier partners, USG offers national scale, volume, product trials and sales performance.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast-growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites http://newagebev.us, http://newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.us.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

