REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs, will demonstrate UFS device programming for automotive applications on the LumenX' programming platform at the international productronica trade show November 14 th - 17 th in Munich, Germany at Hall A2, Booth 205.

Automotive electronics programmable content is projected to grow from 32GB to over 1 TB and beyond by 2025; driven primarily by the infotainment systems in connected and autonomous cars. These applications will transition from eMMC Flash Memory to Universal Flash Storage (UFS) to meet the storage, power and application performance requirements. UFS, the successor to eMMC technology, features an ultra high-speed data rate with new high frequency bus protocols. Advancements in programming technology are required to communicate with a UFS device and take advantage of the high performance. Without a high-speed, high capacity programming process capable of leveraging UFS performance, automotive electronics manufacturers will experience a dramatic decrease in production throughput and an increase in costs.

"Automotive electronics manufactures are faced with an extraordinary challenge to manage exponential growth in content and transition to new Flash Memory technology while maintaining production throughput," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O is thrilled to demonstrate support for UFS on the LumenX programming technology. The LumenX programming platform is architected to support the latest device technologies for maximum performance today and in the future. Data I/O's UFS support delivers optimal programming performance, capacity and manageability to meet high-volume production demands while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership."

UFS support will be available on the LumenX Desktop or integrated into the PSV5000 and PSV7000 automated programming systems. With over 160 PSV systems installed globally, existing customers can protect their investments and easily upgrade their PSV systems to support UFS as their production requirements change. The combination of LumenX programming technology in a PSV system delivers the maximum performance, flexibility and throughput for the lowest total cost.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers.

