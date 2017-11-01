Company is working to redefine epilepsy with proven treatment options, healthy living initiatives and community education

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today recognizes November as National Epilepsy Awareness Month in the United States. The Company is working to bring greater attention to epilepsy, which is the fourth most common neurological disorder affecting more than 65 million people worldwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 3.4 million people with epilepsy in the United States; this number is greater than ever before. The need for awareness, treatment options and education is at an all-time high.

One in three patients with epilepsy has the type that is not well controlled with medication, called drug-resistant epilepsy. For those patients, prescribing more medicine is usually not an effective option. There are a variety of wellness activities patients might consider adding to their treatment regimen to help with seizure control, including:

Improved nutrition Special diets and natural, whole food diets may result in improved seizure control.

Increased fitness Exercise has been shown to improve seizure control and overall well-being.

Reduced stress A recent study of those with drug-resistant epilepsy stated stress is the most commonly reported seizure trigger.1

"At LivaNova, we believe every month is epilepsy awareness month. However, during the month of November, we turn up the volume to help raise awareness of this potentially devastating disorder and the available treatment options," said Jason Richey, LivaNova's President of North America and General Manager of the Neuromodulation business franchise. "We've offered our Vagus Nerve Stimulation ("VNS Therapy") System, an FDA-approved treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy, for 20 years now in the United States and even longer worldwide. We are committed to offering proven results for adults and children as young as four years old and to developing smarter technology, like our latest VNS Therapy System, which includes the SenTiva generator and the Next Generation Programming System."

This November, LivaNova is kicking off a campaign, Redefine Epilepsy, to increase epilepsy awareness via a cross-channel digital, social and local campaign to promote disease-state education and wellness tips. Redefine Epilepsy invites the community to share stories of awareness, wellness activities and education. VNS Therapy for Epilepsy on Facebook will feature the community's stories, as well as highlight its own tips and awareness activities throughout Epilepsy Awareness Month.

About VNS Therapy for Epilepsy

VNS Therapy is the first and only FDA-approved device for drug-resistant epilepsy that is clinically proven safe and effective for adults and children as young as four years of age. VNS Therapy is designed to prevent seizures before they occur and stop them if they do. It is a unique treatment approach developed specifically for people with drug-resistant epilepsy a condition that affects one in three people with epilepsy. For more information, visit VNSTherapy.com or SeizureControl.com.

INTENDED USE/INDICATIONS UNITED STATES

The VNS Therapy System is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients four years of age and older with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications.

Individual results may vary. Common side effects include hoarseness or changes in voice tone, prickling feeling in the skin, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Visit www.VNSTherapy.com/important-safety-information to view safety and full prescribing information.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

