MediaTek collaborates with Google and its GMS Express program to Deliver Certified Android Software, Mobile Services to Device Makers

MediaTek offers pre-certified and CTS-compliant Android builds with Google Mobile Services to ensure quality Android experiences & get devices to market faster



SAN DIEGO and HSINCHU, Taiwan, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Inc. today announced that it is the first System-on-Chip (SoC) partner for GMS Express, a program designed to provide approved Android software solutions, including GoogleTM Mobile Services (GMS) and Google Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) certification, to device makers.

As GMS Express's first SoC partner, MediaTek can help device makers get to market more cost effectively and faster and ensure high-quality, consistent consumer experiences with AndroidTM applications and devices. Under the new program, MediaTek provides device makers with a pre-tested, pre-certified, and fully compliant build of Android and GMS. For the past several months, MediaTek has already worked with several of its customers in connection with GMS Express. In fact, dozens of brands have already joined the GMS Express program.

"MediaTek is focused on making great technology available to everyone. This program supports the entire Android community and ensures that from the program's Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their devices within the program, only pre-tested and certified Android builds appear in the marketplace to give consumers confidence they have a secure, first-class Android experience," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit. "Being the first SoC company endorsed for GMS Express reinforces MediaTek as a full hardware and software solutions provider to help brands improve time to market and user experiences with Android devices."

MediaTek customers - OEMs and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) - can reduce the typical compatibility certification process from three months to four weeks. They also receive frequent security patches to reduce risks of device hacking.

MediaTek's support of GMS Express is seamless because of its smartphone design expertise and experience working with the large, global Android customer base. MediaTek chipsets power more than 1.5 billion devices a year across a broad range of products including smartphones, TVs, voice assisted devices, routers and more.

"Android has enabled a healthy ecosystem of diverse OEM manufacturers who deliver compelling devices at all price points throughout the world," said Jim Kolotouros, VP, Global Android Partnerships at Google. "We are excited by MediaTek's leadership in connection with the GMS Express program, and enabling the OEM ecosystem to develop high quality devices more quickly, more cheaply, and more easily."

MediaTek, the first SoC provider to support Google's GMS Express program, has been a market innovator since the company first entered the mobile market with a mission to improve time-to-market and mobile ecosystem efficiency. The GMS Express program is the latest example of MediaTek's commitment to serving as a total pipeline solution provider, including SOC hardware, turnkey solutions, and certification support.

For more information about the program, please explore our GMS Express page: https://www.mediatek.com/features/GMS-express-smartphone-certification

About MediaTek Inc.

