Global Enterprise Performance Management Market, 2023 - Increased Focus on Core Business and Improve Scalability

The "Enterprise Performance Management Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research forecasts the global enterprise performance management market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into solutions, services, deployment modes, end-user verticals, and regions.

The recent evolution of IT and cloud services as a business has changed the entire industry. Improvements in enterprise capacity and performance, container-based service, and flash storage capabilities have further improved the enterprise performance management market. There are numerous factors that redefine the enterprise performance management market.

Rapid improvement in the efficiency, the introduction of cloud-based enterprise performance management solutions and services offerings, use of cloud computing, software-define networking (SDN), and virtualization mean that the organizations require new approaches to meet the demands for enterprise performance management.

With cloud computing entering the market, the opinion regarding the future of enterprise performance management has started to change. The market is sending mixed signals with the changing business landscape. Thus, the cloud-based deployment mode will have the highest growth. The cloud service providers will help enterprises of all size in understanding the changing technology and its effect on future demand. Presently, decisions regarding the use of cloud require a structured approach.

Organizations need to assess the workloads and identify the applications that can be moved out of the on-premises model into the cloud. The workloads are not cloud-ready, and can be run on on-premises or moved to colocation depending upon the nature and business criticality.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Market

3.3.1 Virtualization

3.3.2 AI Market

3.3.3 Cognitive Analytics

3.3.4 mHealth Market



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Definition

4.3 Segmentation

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for reducing the operational cost

5.2.1.2 Increased focus on core business and improve scalability

5.2.1.3 Need to improve time to market

5.2.1.4 Requirement of regulatory compliance and security

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shifting of workloads

5.2.2.2 Lack of awareness

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High adoption of third IT platform

5.2.3.2 Demand for developing economies

5.3 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders



6 Solution: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting

6.3 Financial Reporting

6.4 Strategy and Measurement

6.5 Analytics



7 Services: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Consulting services

7.2 Implementation Services

7.3 Managed Services

7.4 Training and Support Services

7.5 Other Services



8 Deployment Modes: Market Size & Analysis

8.1 On-premises

8.2 On-cloud



9 End-user Verticals: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Telecom and IT

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Retail

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Others



10 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



11 Global Generalist

11.1 IBM

11.2 Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise

11.3 Microsoft Corp.

11.4 Dell Inc.

11.5 Cisco Systems



12 Companies to Watch for

12.1 Datavail

12.2 Elastifile

12.3 Mesosphere

12.4 Nimboxx

12.5 Stratoscale



