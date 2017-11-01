Biotech Stocks Focus on Newest Drug Developments and Advanced Therapies Heading Into 2018

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Schaeffer's Research, biotech stocks have been the best to own lately, with the XBI averaging a gain of 3.84%, going back 10 years -- the best of all exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Schaeffer's track. Numerous biotech companies are in the headlines recently as they ramp up efforts to submit new treatments and drugs for approval with advanced research and development to the FDA. The FDA has approved 34 drugs to date in 2017 after approving 22 novel drugs last year leading to increased efforts to advance research and clinical trials for seeking quicker approvals of the newest drugs and advanced therapies. A few of the best-performing biotech companies within the past few years achieved new trading levels even after starting off as under-the-radar companies with exceedingly low market capitalizations. Active in biotech market today includes: AIT Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: AITB), Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), ABLYNX NV (NASDAQ: ABLX), Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM).

AIT Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: AITB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, today announced it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire a global, exclusive, transferable license to the eNOGenerator and associated critical assets including intellectual property, know-how, trade secrets and confidential information from NitricGen, Inc. Read this and more news for AIt Therapeutics at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AITB/press-releases?p=AITB.



"This system has the potential to be transformative for the delivery of NO in any setting, and we have already completed extensive work incorporating the generator with the AIT system," stated Steve Lisi, chairman and chief executive officer of AIT Therapeutics. "Additionally, we welcome two outstanding executives, Fred Montgomery and Duncan Bathe, to AIT giving us the most elite NO systems team in the industry." A few of the key highlights of the technology and anticipated transaction:

• The AIT NO delivery system, which now incorporates the eNOGenerator, is designated a medical device at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

• The eNOGenerator can generate NO on demand for delivery to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 part per million (ppm) to 400 ppm

• The elimination of large, high-pressure cylinders for NO is a significant advantage in the hospital setting and potentially allows for use in the home setting

• The addition of Fred Montgomery and Duncan Bathe to the AIT team



We plan to use the final commercial device in our pivotal trials in NTM and bronchiolitis, both of which are expected to begin in the second half of 2018.

In other biotech developments in the markets:

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) closed up over 2% on Tuesday at $31.67 trading over 2.1 Million shares by the market close. Mallinckrodt, a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, recently announced results from two company-sponsored surveys - the Multiple Sclerosis in America 2017 Survey (Poster P805) and a national patient survey conducted by Harris Poll (Poster P1267) - that suggest patient-reported multiple sclerosis (MS) relapse rates may be higher than often thought. The surveys found that approximately one in every two patients experiencing a relapse do not always report it to their healthcare provider (HCP). The findings are being presented at MSParis2017, the 7th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting, from October 25-28, in Paris, France.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) closed down slightly on Tuesday after trading 4.8 Million shares by the market close. Third Pole Therapeutics earlier this year won the Johnson & Johnson Innovation award for a lighter device that provides an unlimited supply of nitric oxide (NO) to patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH) and other respiratory conditions. The beauty of Third Pole's Electric NO device, which won Johnson Innovation's JLABS @ M2D2 QuickFire Challenge, is that it could eliminate the need for gas cylinders. http://www.pole3.com/

ABLYNX NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) closed up over 2% on Tuesday at $20.80 by the market close. Ablynx is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments. Today, the Company has approximately 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $27.01 by the market close. Insmed Incorporated, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases, recently announced that it will release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2017 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 707-0669 (domestic) or (703) 639-1223 (international) and referencing conference ID number 5699819.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated nineteen hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by AIT Therapeutics Inc.by a non affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

