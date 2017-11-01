DJ Asiamet Intersects High Grade Copper Below BKZ Polymetallic Deposit

Asiamet Resources Ltd. (ARS) Asiamet Intersects High Grade Copper Below BKZ Polymetallic Deposit 01-Nov-2017 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release London AIM 1 November 2017 Symbol: ARS Asiamet Intersects High Grade Copper Below BKZ Polymetallic Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-Au Deposit Asiamet Resources Limited ("ARS" or the "Company") is pleased to report that ongoing exploration drilling at the BKZ Polymetallic ("BKZ") prospect located on its Kalimantan Surya Kencana ("KSK") 6th Generation Contract of Work ("CoW"), in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia continues to intersect thick, near surface high-grade base and precious metal-rich mineralisation. Highlights to date include: - Visible massive sulphide or vein style mineralisation has been intersected in thirteen of the fourteen holes drilled to date over an area of 225m x 100m. The deposit remains open in multiple directions. - BKZ continues to impress, with strong polymetallic mineralisation occurring in an easterly dipping, N-S trending mineralised domain ranging from 8m to 39m in true thickness. - High-grade copper mineralisation has recently been intersected immediately beneath the high-grade polymetallic Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-Au mineralisation. Highlights of the latest batch of drill results received include: BKZ33750-02 26.3m at 6.3% zinc, 2.2% lead, 33.6g/t silver and 0.33g/t gold (from 1.7m) Including 7.0m at 10.8% zinc, 4.7% lead, 56.1g/t silver, 0.45g/t gold (from 3m) Including 5.0m at 10.3% zinc, 2.8% lead, 36.6g/t Silver, 0.37g/t gold (from 20m) BKZ33650-02 7.0m at 3.6% zinc, 0.94% lead and 22.5g/t silver (from 41.0m) 8.4m at 1.3% copper (from 108.0m) Including 3.0m at 2.7% copper (from 110.0m) BKZ33700-04 14.0m at 2.7% zinc, 1.2% lead and 54.6g/t silver (from 54.0m) The initial BKZ scout drilling programme is complete, comprising a total of 14 holes for 1,354 metres of diamond core drilling. The drill rig is now being moved to the Beruang Kanan West ("BKW") prospect to test multiple copper mineralised sheeted vein zones with associated wide spread alteration similar to BKM occurring over a 2.5 square kilometre area. Three well defined copper in soil anomalies occur coincident with these sheeted vein zones, the largest measuring 1.7km x 1km (refer ARS Press Release February 23, 2017). Peter Bird, Asiamet's Chief Executive Officer commented: "Results from the initial scout drilling programme completed at the BKZ polymetallic prospect have been extremely pleasing and have gone a long way towards both advancing the potential for another high-value standalone project in the immediate vicinity of our BFS stage BKM copper project, but also enhancing our belief that Asiamet's KSK Contract of Work has substantial exploration upside potential above and beyond the currently defined BKM copper Resource. Following on from the success of our initial step-out exploration we are now moving to commence scout drilling at the Beruang Kanan West ("BKW") prospect which, although returning historical high-grade copper in rock and soil samples, has never been drilled to date. We are excited by the potential of the BKW area and looking forward to drill testing another of the multiple highly prospective exploration targets identified within the wider KSK District." Drilling Summary The second hole on section line BKZ33750 was drilled south-southeast to confirm continuity of mineralisation between section lines BKM33750 and BKM323700. BKZ33750-02 (89.9m End of Hole "EOH") intersected a broad zone of polymetallic mineralisation from 1.7m depth hosted in quartz-sulphide veins to massive sphalerite (zinc), galena (lead), chalcopyrite (copper) and pyrite (Figure 2). A third hole, BKZ33750-03 (87.5m EOH) was collared and completed 40m east of BKM33750-02, which intersected visible massive sulphide mineralisation at approximately 20m depth. Assays are expected in early November (Figure 3). The second hole on section line BKZ33650 was drilled to confirm continuity of mineralisation in BKM33650-01 (113m EOH), which intersected 30.0m at 8.9% Zinc, 2.2% Lead, 46g/t Silver and 0.37g/t Gold from 43 metres (refer ARS Press Release October 11, 2017). BKZ33650-02 (117.4m EOH) is a vertical hole that intersected multiple zones of moderate grade polymetallic mineralisation from 41.0m depth comprising quartz-sulphide veins with sphalerite (zinc), galena (lead), chalcopyrite (copper) and pyrite. Strong copper mineralisation occurs at the end of the hole (Figure 4), indicating potential for high grade copper mineralisation below the BKZ polymetallic mineralised domain. Unfortunately, the hole had to be terminated due the capacity of the scout drill rig. The fourth hole on section line BKZ33700 was drilled to confirm continuity of mineralisation in BKM33700-02 (113.9m EOH), which intersected 39m at 7.3% zinc, 2.3% lead, 33g/t silver and 0.33g/t gold (from 41 metres) (refer ARS Press Release October 3, 2017). BKZ33700-04 (122.0m EOH) is a vertical hole that intersected a zone of moderate grade polymetallic mineralisation from 54.0m depth comprising quartz-sulphide veins with sphalerite (zinc), galena (lead), chalcopyrite (copper) and pyrite. While this hole appears to mark the eastern boundary of the BKZ deposit, further drilling is required to close off the mineralisation in this area. The Company's AIDT 600 rig has a drilling capacity of 600m depth which is significantly more powerful than the Jackro rig currently being used at BKZ. With a stronger rig capacity, the Company will be able to test the down-dip extension of the BKZ polymetallic mineralisation and the strike and depth extensions of the newly discovered high-grade copper mineralisation intersected below the BKZ polymetallic mineralisation. The Company is planning to mobilise the larger rig in early 2018. A drill hole location plan and a table of full assay results are provided in Figure 1 and Table 1 respectively. Qualified Person Data disclosed in this press release have been reviewed and verified by ARS's qualified person, Stephen Hughes, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and for the purposes of the AIM Rules. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Peter Bird, Deputy Chairman and CEO For further information, please contact: -Ends- Peter Bird Deputy Chairman and CEO, Asiamet Resources Limited Telephone: +61 3 8644 1300 Email: peter.bird@asiametresources.com Tony Manini Executive Chairman, Asiamet Resources Limited Telephone: +61 3 8644 1300 Email: tony.manini@asiametresources.com FlowComms Limited Sasha Sethi Telephone: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 Email: Sasha@flowcomms.com Asiamet Resources Nominated Adviser RFC Ambrian Limited Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen Telephone: +61 8 9480 2500 Email: Andrew.Thomson@rfcambrian.com / Stephen.Allen@rfcambrian.com [1] Optiva Securities Limited Christian Dennis Telephone: +44 20 3137 1903 Email: Christian.Dennis@optivasecurities.com This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Table 1: Recent drill intercepts. HOLE ID From To Length Zinc Lead Silver Gold Copper (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) BKZ33750-02 1.70 28.00 26.30 6.34 2.25 33.6 0.33 NSA Including 3.00 10.00 7.00 10.82 4.72 56.1 0.45 NSA Including 20.00 25.00 5.00 10.35 2.83 36.6 0.37 NSA

BKZ33750-02 41.00 43.00 2.00 2.00 NSA 7.5 0.29 0.64 BKZ33750-02 54.00 60.00 6.00 1.57 NSA 3.0 NSA NSA BKZ33750-02 69.00 71.00 2.00 1.43 NSA NSA 0.13 NSA BKZ33650-02 41.00 48.00 7.00 3.60 0.94 22.5 NSA NSA BKZ33650-02 54.00 63.00 9.00 1.03 0.21 16.1 NSA NSA BKZ33650-02 72.00 74.00 2.00 2.43 NSA 6.7 0.15 0.18 BKZ33650-02 78.00 80.00 2.00 1.92 NSA 28.6 NSA 1.94 BKZ33650-02 108.00 116.40 8.40 NSA NSA 5.6 0.11 1.29 Including 110.00 113.00 3.00 NSA NSA 8.0 0.13 2.67 Including 115.40 116.40 1.00 NSA 1.49 12.20 0.34 1.85 BKZ33700-04 54.00 68.00 14.00 2.70 1.23 54.6 0.12 0.12 BKZ33700-04 73.00 76.00 3.00 3.94 1.26 25.7 0.20 0.11 BKZ33700-04 103.00 104.00 1.00 2.56 NSA 4.7 0.27 NSA Notes: Grade intercepts are calculated as a weighted average grade >=1.0% Zinc (uncut). True widths are interpreted to be between 80-100% of the reported lengths, unless otherwise stated. Orientation of the mineralised domain is estimated to have an azimuth of 340 degrees and a dip of -25 degrees to the northeast. Figure 1: Location map showing strong zinc in soil geochemistry over the BK district with prospects & drill collars. To view the graphic, please open the link here http://www.asiametresources.com/i/maps/2017-11-01_NR-Fig1.jpg [2] Figure 2: Semi-massive Sphalerite (Zn sulphide) and Galena (Pb sulphide) mineralisation in BKZ33750-02. The weighted average grade for the interval 4 - 6m (2m interval) is 17.1% Zn, 8.7% Pb and 83g/t Ag. To view the graphic, please open the link here http://www.asiametresources.com/i/maps/2017-11-01_NR-Fig2.jpg [3] Figure 3: Massive sulphides with strong galena mineralisation in BKZ33750-03, assays pending. To view the graphic, please open the link here http://www.asiametresources.com/i/maps/2017-11-01_NR-Fig3.jpg [4] Figure 4: Semi-massive sulphides with strong chalcopyrite mineralisation in BKZ33650-02. The interval 112 - 113m (1-metre) assayed 3.1% copper. To view the graphic, please open the link here http://www.asiametresources.com/i/maps/2017-11-01_NR-Fig4.jpg [5] Glossary of Technical Terms "anomaly or anomalous" something in mineral exploration that geologists interpret as deviating from what is standard, normal, or expected. "assay" The laboratory test conducted to determine the proportion of a mineral within a rock or other material. For copper, usually reported as percentage which is equivalent to percentage of the mineral (i.e. copper) per tonne of rock. "azimuth" the "compass direction" refers to a geographic bearing or azimuth as measured by a magnetic compass, in true or magnetic north. "bornite" Bornite, also known as peacock ore, is a copper sulphide mineral with the formula Cu5FeS4. "breccia" Breccia is a rock classification, comprises millimetre to metre-scale rock fragments cemented together in a matrix, there are many sub-classifications of breccias. "chalcocite" Chalcocite is a copper sulphide mineral with the formula Cu2S, and is an important copper ore mineral. It is opaque and dark-gray to black with a metallic luster. "chalcopyrite" Chalcopyrite is a copper sulphide mineral with formula CuFeS2. It has a brassy to golden yellow colour. "channel sample" Samples collected across a mineralised rock exposure. The channel is typically orientated such that samples are collected perpendicular to the mineralised structure, if possible. "chargeability" Chargeability is a physical property related to conductivity. Chargeability is used to characterise the formation and strength of the induced polarisation within a rock, under the influence of an electric field, suggesting sulphide mineralisation at depth. "CIM" The reporting standard adopted for the reporting of the Mineral Resources is that defined by the terms and definitions given in the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral resources and Mineral Reserves (December 2005) as required by NI 43-101. The CIM Code is an internationally recognised reporting code as defined by the Combined Reserves International Reporting Standards Committee. "covellite" Covellite is a copper sulphide mineral with the formula CuS. This indigo blue mineral is ubiquitous in some copper ores. "diamond drilling" A drilling method in which penetration is achieved through abrasive cutting by rotation of a diamond encrusted drill bit. This drilling method enables collection of tubes of intact rock (core) and when successful gives the best possible quality samples for description, sampling and analysis of an ore body or mineralised structure. "dip" A line directed down the steepest axis of a planar structure including a planar ore body or zone of mineralisation. The dip has a measurable direction and inclination from horizontal. "g/t" grams per tonne; equivalent to parts per million ('ppm'). "galena" Galena is the natural mineral form of lead (II) sulphide, with formula PbS. It is the most important ore of lead and an important source of silver. It has a silver colour. "grab sample" are samples of rock material collected from a small area, often just a few pieces or even a single piece of rock "grabbed" from a face, dump or outcrop or roughly 2-5kg. These are common types of rock samples collected when conducting mineral exploration. The sample usually consists of material that is taken to be

