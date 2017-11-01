Ramirent Plc Press release November 1, 2017



Ramirent will publish its Interim Report January-September Report 2017 on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at about 9:00 a.m. EET.



Live audiocast and conference call



A briefing for investment analysts and the press will be arranged on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET) through a live audiocast viewable at www.ramirent.com combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Tapio Kolunsarka and CFO Pierre Brorsson. The dial-in numbers are: +358981710495 (FI), +442031940552 (UK), +46856642702 (SE), +18557161597 (US). A recording of the audiocast and conference call will be available at www.ramirent.com later the same day.



The presentation material will be available before the start of the briefing at the Group website at www.ramirent.com.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859



