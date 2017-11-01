AI-powered iPaaS Leader Meets Accelerated International Demand with New Partnership and Enablement Programs



SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-11-01 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced that it has named Rich Link as vice president of global channel sales and strategic alliances, Carlos Hernandez Saca as sales and partnership area director for Latin America, and Marti Pozzi as global director of strategic accounts. The new strategic hires bring decades of partner development and management experience from global leaders such as Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, Informatica and Cisco. The three are driving channel partnerships and enablement programs as the company continues its global expansion and forges a new era of AI-powered application and data integration.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/974742f4-403b-4106-8e99-dc0e0 8e579aa



Over the course of a career that spans more than twenty-five years, Link has held senior domestic and international leadership positions overseeing channel, business development and sales at companies such as Cisco, Vignette, Remedy, and, most recently, ForgeRock. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of SnapLogic's global channel strategy and programs.



Saca brings more than two decades of sales and channel experience from companies such as Salesforce, Informatica, Sybase, and CornerStone OnDemand. Before joining SnapLogic, he served in various sales and channel roles at Informatica, most recently as director of sales and partnerships for Latin America. Saca was instrumental in the recent Snaplogic and Softtek partnership in Mexico, as well as the development of new strategic reseller partnerships in Brazil with market-leading big data and analytics firms Semantix and CSC Brasil.



Pozzi's career spans three decades in senior sales and channel leadership roles at industry leaders such as SAP, Siebel Systems, Intaact, Sybase, and Oracle. Immediately prior to joining Snaplogic, she was a key member of Oracle's global CRM application sales leadership team.



"SnapLogic is defining the modern application and data integration platform, helping customers unify their enterprise data so they can achieve successful business outcomes from their digital transformation initiatives," said Link. "Given the complex nature of today's enterprise, a world-class partner ecosystem is key to delivering SnapLogic's proven, innovative technology to more businesses around the world. We're excited to build new programs and partnerships to further extend our reach and solve the complex integration challenges of organizations worldwide."



According to industry analysts, the global iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) market grew by more than 60 percent in 2016, the fastest growth area in the application infrastructure and middleware market. The channel is central to SnapLogic's growth strategy and these strategic hires are the most recent example of SnapLogic's commitment to build a rich ecosystem of technology, consulting, and reseller partners to help bring its leading integration platform to customers around the world.



The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across applications, databases, data warehouses, big data streams, and IoT deployments - whether on-premises or in the cloud. Unlike legacy integration software that requires painstaking, hand-crafted coding by teams of developers, SnapLogic's simple but powerful platform enables both IT and line-of-business users to create data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time. SnapLogic recently announced several major enhancements to its platform, including new features and strong adoption for Iris, its industry-first artificial intelligence technology that is dramatically reducing manual processes in building and optimizing enterprise integration.



About SnapLogic SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's - rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.



Connect with SnapLogic via our blog, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.



Press Contacts: Scott Behles SnapLogic scott.behles@snaplogic.com +1 415-571-4462



Leigh Ann Benicewicz Bateman for SnapLogic snaplogic@bateman-group.com +1 415-315-9301