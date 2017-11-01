Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Elanders' nomination committee appointed

The nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2018 has now been appointed and is as follows:

Carl Bennet, Chair, Carl Bennet AB

Hans Hedström, Carnegie Funds

Claes Murander, Lannebo Funds

Carl Gustafsson, Didner & Gerge Funds

Sophie Nachemson-Ekwall, Representative for minority shareholders

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to Elanders' 2018 nomination committee, can contact the nomination committee by e-mail at valberedning@elanders.com (mailto:valberedning@elanders.com) or by mail: Elanders AB, Att: Nomination committee, Box 137, SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden.

Elanders AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

