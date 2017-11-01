Cryptocurrencies were upbeat on Wednesday-the total market cap is bursting through the roof and trading volumes are huge-but sadly, this enthusiasm is concentrated in Bitcoin.Bitcoin's market share rose to 59.6%. To put that in perspective, it accounted for 49% at the start of October. At one point in the summer, it even fell below 40%. However, BTC dominance has been creeping up…To make matters worse, this rising concentration in Bitcoin is happening in a bull market.There are more than 1,200 cryptocurrencies. If money were flowing out of the bottom.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...