Intermarché Purchases RIS InkCenterInkjet Cartridge Refill Equipment

CARLSBAD, California, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) today announced that the French-based supermarket retail chain Intermarché has signed for RIS InkCenterinkjet cartridge refill equipment deployment into select locations in France. Intermarché's strategy is based on strong sales growth from successful trial installations of the RIS on-site Refill Service for inkjet cartridges. Intermarché customers simply drop off their empty inkjet cartridges at the service counter and while shopping, the cartridge will be refilled using the RIS InkCentermachine. The result is a high-quality ink refill for up to 70% savings versus the cost of buying a new cartridge.

"We're thrilled to announce our Refill Service expansion with Mr. Jean-Francois Vergez of Intermarché. Together, over the past year we have shown his customers the significant savings that come from refilling their branded ink cartridges while helping to protect the environment. Refilling empty ink cartridges instead of discarding them contributes to a cleaner planet, a tenet that is very important to the French culture. Intermarché is becoming known as an ink destination. With Mr. Vergez's help, we look forward to expanding the ink cartridge Refill Service to more Intermarché locations in the near future" said Vince Hormovitis, Vice President Sales & Business Development at RIS.

"In today's market, ink cartridges are consumables. I know my customers very well. Refilling their cartridges instead of purchasing new ones matchestheirexpectations as well as the trend of the French market. It is important to me to bring new, exciting concepts and value to my customers like the Refilling Service, while doing my part to make the planet cleaner. The InkCenteris profitable for my customers but also for my business," declared Jean-Francois Vergez, Owner, Intermarché Muret and Fonsorbes.

RIS Chief Executive Officer, David Lenny added, "Since starting the RISInkCenter refill trial program at select Intermarché supermarkets in southwest France, it has been exciting to see the initiative grow from start-up to a very successful inkjet cartridge refill business in such a short amount of time. At RIS, we are very pleased to now make this announcement that solidifies our partnership into a new long-term agreement with such a reputable retailer in France. This will ensure we continue to deliver our high quality ink refill experience toIntermarché customersat a fraction of the price of purchasing new inkjet cartridges. Aside from the savings, customers can drop their cartridges off and do their shopping while the cartridges are being refilled - which is very convenient."

About RIS

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenterkiosk is deployed in more than 670 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe - including Costco Wholesale, Sam's Club, Fry's Electronics, Intermarché, Auchan, E.Leclerc, Metro Cash & Carry, Saturn, Maplin and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched quality while delivering savings of up to 70%. Our InkCenterkiosks integrate seamlessly into retail environments, delivering a great customer experience. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers motivated to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com.

About Intermarché

Founded in 1969, Intermarché has grown to become one of Europe's premier retail chains of hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores. The company's vast continental network of store locations includes: 1835 in France, 243 in Portugal, 232 in Poland, and 78 in Belgium. Intermarché offers a wide range of exclusive brands: Chabrior (bakery products), Paquito (fruit-based products), Monique Ranou/Claude Léger (catering food), Paturages (dairy products), Saint Eloi (tinned food), Look (non-alcoholic drinks), Apta (cleaning products), and Elodie (candies, marmalades).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592548/Retail_Inkjet_Solutions_Intermarche___InkCenter_MERGED.jpg