Global Pea Proteins Market, 2025 - Technological Advancement in Extrusion and Processing is Anticipated

The "Global Pea Proteins Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Pea Proteins Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancement in extrusion and processing is anticipated and proteins are emerging, but the volume is presently almost statistically insignificant.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technological advancement in extrusion and processing is anticipated

3.1.2 Proteins are emerging, but the volume is presently almost statistically insignificant

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Pea Proteins

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Pea Proteins Market, By Form

4.1 Dry textured

4.2 Wet textured



5 Pea Proteins Market, By Application

5.1 Meat Extenders & Substitutes

5.2 Nutritional supplements

5.3 Snacks & Bakery Products

5.4 Beverages

5.5 Other Applications

5.5.1.1 Confectionery

5.5.1.2 Meat Enhancers



6 Pea Proteins Market, By Product

6.1 Isolates

6.2 Concentrates

6.3 Textured



7 Pea Proteins Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies



Nutri-Pea Limited

Axiom Foods, Inc

Roquette Frerers

Sotexpro S.A.

Martin & Pleasance

The Green Labs LLC

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Prinova Holdings LLC

Consucra-Groupe Warcoing

Farbest Brands

Ingredion

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

The Scoular Company

Fenchem, Inc.

