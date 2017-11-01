Vanke China will launch an urban mountain villa in Liangzhu town, Hangzhou city

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanke China will launch a high-end urban mountain villa called Junxi Yuntai in the near future, which is located in the birthplace of Liangzhu Culture, also called The Dawn of Chinese Civilization. Compared to Wright's Fallingwater, this architecture emphasizes more on the integration of the mountain, city and building, combined with its profound five thousandyears of cultural background, makingit another masterpiece launched by Vanke Hangzhou.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592721/Vanke.jpg

InLiangzhu,Vanke Hangzhou has been pursuing the improvementand innovationfor localarchitecture. Thearchitecture of the urban mountain villa, is made by 5ren Landscape Design, GAD and More Design Office.

When the GAD designer Zhang Kaijian described this architecture, he used the three words "immersing, leisure and human interaction". He thought this design was a positive, sensible way to echo the surrounding buildings and environment and generate interaction, which has fully respected the land and history of the Liangzhu civilization.

More Design Office designer Justin Bridgland thought the building is between quiet and restlessness, needing to consider therhythm and balance. Each person in this mountain villa will be relaxed, and will be able to feel the state of harmonious coexistence with nature.

Architecture is one method to record the journey and development of human civilizations. The buildings of different ages retain the special atmosphere of that era and become the coordinates of the development of human habitation civilization. Junxi Yuntai contains a slow growing state;halfcity and the other halfnature, which is a fitting architectural representation and the interpretation of an era, with the body in city but theheart in mountain. The mountain is expected to be completed in 2019 and now is officially open to the public.