Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) (WKN: A0JDZF) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") on its Lundmark-Akow Lake Property. The Technical Report has been filed on SEDAR.

The Technical Report, titled "Report on the 2016 - 17 Diamond Drilling Program at the Lundmark-Akow Lake Property of Romios Gold Resources Inc., Patricia Mining Division, Northwestern Ontario" was authored by John L. Biczok, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

Highlights:

The single drill hole completed in 2017 (RGR-17-1) discovered a massive sulphide horizon at Atim Lake North at a depth of ~200 m below surface. Assay results from this horizon are tabulated below (see News Release dated September 19, 2017). The mineralized horizon is open along strike and both up and down dip.

DDH # From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Width Estimated

True Width Copper % Gold g/t Silver g/t RGR-17-1 299.2 301.1 1.9 m 1.4 m 2.35% 1.4 68.2

The massive sulphide horizon is reflected by a >200m long VTEM conductor and at least one additional conductor 6-700m long occurs along strike from the discovery hole.

Results of the 2016 drill program which targeted the1.5 km long "Romios Copper-(Gold) Zone" led to a revised model for this zone which is now interpreted to be a "lower semi-conformable alteration zone" such as those found beneath many Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposits. Such alteration zones served as the pathway for mineralizing hydrothermal fluids which may have vented massive sulphides nearby. The geological evidence in one hole suggests that there may be another vent site nearby, in addition to the discovery zone at Atim Lake North.

A $982,700 follow-up program of ground geophysical surveys and diamond drilling of the Atim Lake North massive sulphide zone and a number of nearby EM conductors is recommended.

Romios' Lundmark-Akow Lake property also covers ~8 km of the same banded iron formation (BIF) that hosts Goldcorp's Musselwhite gold mine ~18km to the south. A 4 km long interval of this BIF remains unexplored. A $448,140 program of geological mapping, prospecting, humus sampling, ground geophysics and diamond drilling is proposed to test this BIF for Musselwhite type gold mineralization.

2017 Discovery Hole Details:

DDH # UTM Co-ordinates

(NAD 83, Zone 15) Length Collar Dip Azimuth RGR-17-1 668645E 5852713N 513.0 m -45 252

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

The technical information presented in this news release and the corresponding NI-43101 report including that pertaining to the drill core sampling, assaying procedures, and the inclusion of standards and blanks, was collected and interpreted in accordance with the requirements set out in National Instrument NI-43101.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in British Columbia centrally located between Galore Creek Mining Corporation's large copper-gold-silver deposit and Barrick's high grade gold mine at Eskay Creek. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

