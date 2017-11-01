

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported that its sales were 153,373 units in October 2017, a 13 percent decrease from last year's 176,609 units. In October, retail sales of 130,153 units were down 4 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 85 percent of total sales.



In line with FCA's strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 23,220 units were down, as expected, 43 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 15 percent of total FCA US October sales.



Sales of the Fiat 500L increased 34 percent last month for its best October sales since 2015.



The Chrysler brand last month announced that the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is now available with a customized, athletic look with the new S Appearance Package. With the S Appearance Package, the 2018 Pacifica gets a sporty look featuring black accents inside and out.



Ram pickup truck sales were up 1 percent in October, compared with the same month a year ago.



Sales of the Dodge Charger were up 19 percent while Dodge Durango SUV sales increased 11 percent in October, compared with the same month a year ago.



