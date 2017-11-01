LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat BNP Paribas
Datum der Analyse: 01.11.2017
ISIN FR0000131104
AXC0114 2017-11-01/14:28
BrancheFinanzdienstleistungen
AktienmarktCAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:31
|Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für BNP Paribas auf 77 Euro - 'Buy'
|Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel
für BNP Paribas nach Zahlen von 79 auf 77 Euro gesenkt und die
Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Zahlenwerk der französischen Bank
habe wegen der im dritten...
► Artikel lesen
|11:16
|UBS hebt Ziel für BNP Paribas auf 69 Euro - 'Neutral'
|Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das
Kursziel für BNP Paribas nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 67 auf
69 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die
bereinigten Kennziffern...
► Artikel lesen
|10:16
|JPMorgan senkt Ziel für BNP Paribas auf 68 Euro - 'Neutral'
|Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das
Kursziel für BNP Paribas nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 69 auf
68 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das
Investmentbanking und die Geschäfte...
► Artikel lesen
|09:04
|Groupe PSA, BNP Paribas Close Acquisition Of Financial Units Of Opel & Vauxhall
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) and BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) announced the closing of their joint acquisition of the financial operations of Opel and Vauxhall.The new organisation...
► Artikel lesen
|08:35
|Finalization of the Acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall Financial Operations by Groupe PSA and BNP Paribas
|Creation of a new automotive finance organisation for Opel and Vauxhall. The new organisation will benefit from the experience of Banque PSA Finance and BNP Paribas Personal...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BNP PARIBAS SA
|66,33
|-3,28 %