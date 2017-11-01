Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Hematology Research at ASH 2017 Annual Meeting

Nineteen abstracts accepted for three Jazz hematology/oncology products

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) announced today that thirteen abstracts spanning the company's hematology/oncology portfolio will be presented at the 59thAmerican Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta from December 9-12, with an additional six abstracts accepted for online publication only in ASH's weekly medical journal BloodOnline.

"The breadth of data presented at ASH reflects our commitment to addressing the clinical needs of patients with blood cancers and with complications of stem cell transplantation by advancing the science behind Vyxeos, Defitelio and Erwinaze," said Karen Smith, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development and chief medical officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Jazz continues to expand its hematology/oncology portfolio and we are grateful to the patients and health care professionals who participate in our clinical trials."

Highlights at the American Society of Hematology meeting will include:

Post-hoc efficacy and safety analyses, including a poster focused on the rate of adverse events, from the Phase 3 trial of Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection, also known as CPX-351

An oral presentation from an investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial of Vyxeos that analyzed remission rates in a group of newly diagnosed elderly acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients at high risk of mortality

that analyzed remission rates in a group of newly diagnosed elderly acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients at high risk of mortality A post-hoc analysis of the efficacy and safety of Vyxeos in patients with Refractory Anemia with Excess of Blasts in Transformation (RAEB-t) from the Phase 3 trial

in patients with Refractory Anemia with Excess of Blasts in Transformation (RAEB-t) from the Phase 3 trial Post-hoc analyses from clinical trials and an expanded access program for Defitelio(defibrotide sodium)

A full list of Jazz-supported oral and poster presentations covering Vyxeos, Defitelioand Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) follows below:

Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection

Presentation Title Author Date/ Time / Session/

Presentation Number/ Location CPX-351 Exposure-Response Based on

Cumulative Dose of Cytarabine and

Daunorubicin in Patients with Newly

Diagnosed, Treatment-related Acute

Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or AML with

Myelodysplasia-related Changes Banerjee et al. December 9 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Session 616. Acute Myeloid

Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Poster Presentation 1360

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Rates of Adverse Events Per Patient-Year

in a Randomized, Phase 3 Study of CPX-

351 Versus 7+3 in Older Adults with Newly Diagnosed, Treatment-related Acute

Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or AML with

Myelodysplasia-related Changes Medeiros et al. December 9 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Session 616. Acute Myeloid

Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Poster Presentation 1366

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Subanalysis of Patients with Secondary

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (sAML) with

Refractory Anemia with Excess of Blasts in

Transformation (RAEB-t) Enrolled in a

Phase 3 Study of CPX-351 versus

Conventional 7+3 Cytarabine and

Daunorubicin Lin et al. December 9 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Session 637. Myelodysplastic

Syndromes-Clinical Studies:

Poster I

Poster Presentation 1698

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Multivariate Efficacy Analysis of a

Randomized, Phase 3 Study of CPX-351

Versus 7+3 in Older Adults with

Treatment-related Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(AML) or AML with Myelodysplasia-related

Changes Uy et al. December 10 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Session 616. Acute Myeloid

Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Poster Presentation 2647

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Efficacy and Safety of CPX-351 Versus

7+3 in Older Adults with Secondary Acute

Myeloid Leukemia: Combined Subgroup

Analysis of Phase 2 and Phase 3 Studies Lancet et al. December 10 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Session 616. Acute Myeloid

Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Poster Presentation 2657

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Cost-effectiveness of CPX-351 versus 7+3

Regimen in the Treatment of Treatment-

related Acute Myeloid Leukemia (tAML) or

AML with Myelodysplasia-related Changes

(MRC) Kansal et al. December 11 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Session 902. Health Services

Research-Malignant Conditions:

Poster III

Poster Presentation 4674

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 CPX-351 Population Pharmacokinetics in

Patients with Hematologic Malignancies Wang et al. Abstract 5064

Online only in Blood Budget Impact Analysis of CPX-351 in the

Treatment of Patients with Treatment-

related Acute Myeloid Leukemia (tAML) or

AML with Myelodysplasia-related Changes

(MRC) from a US Payer Perspective Jenson et al. Abstract 5615

Online only in Blood



Additionally,the following Jazz-supported Investigator-Initiated Research presentations focusing on Vyxeos will be presented at ASH:

Presentation Title Author Date/ Time / Session/

Presentation Number/ Location Randomized Study of CPX-351 for

Medically Less-Fit Adults with Newly

Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia or

Other High-Grade Myeloid Neoplasm Walter et al. December 9 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Session 616. Acute Myeloid

Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Poster Presentation 1346

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Phase II Study of CPX-351

(Cytarabine:Daunorubicin) Liposome

Injection in Patients with Newly Diagnosed

AML at High Risk for Induction Mortality Borthakur et al. December 11 6:15-7:45 p.m.

Session 616. Acute Myeloid

Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Novel Therapies for

Elderly Patients with AML

Oral Presentation 892

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg B, Lvl 5, Murphy BR 1-2



Defitelio/b>(defibrotide sodium)

Presentation Title Author Date/ Time / Session/

Presentation Number/ Location Efficacy and Safety of Defibrotide in

Pediatric Patients with Veno-Occlusive

Disease/Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome

(VOD/SOS) After Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Transplantation (HSCT): Final Results

from the Expanded-Access Program Kernan et al. December 9 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Session 721. Clinical Allogeneic

Transplantation: Conditioning

Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute

Transplant Toxicities: Poster I

Poster Presentation 1948

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Pooled Analysis of Day +100 Survival for

Defibrotide-Treated Patients With Hepatic

Veno-Occlusive Disease/Sinusoidal

Obstruction Syndrome (VOD/SOS) and

Ventilator or Dialysis Dependence

Following Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Transplantation (HSCT) Richardson et al. December 9 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Session 721. Clinical Allogeneic

Transplantation: Conditioning

Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute

Transplant Toxicities: Poster I

Poster Presentation 1946

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Final Analysis of Day +100 Survival by

Prior Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

Type From an Expanded Access Study of

Defibrotide for Hepatic Veno-Occlusive

Disease/Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome Richardson et al. December 10 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Session 721. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute

Transplant Toxicities: Poster II

Poster Presentation 3224

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Adults Receiving Defibrotide for the

Treatment of Hepatic Veno-Occlusive

Disease/Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome

(VOD/SOS) After Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Transplantation (HSCT): Final Results

from the Expanded-Access Program Richardson et al. December 10 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Session 721. Clinical Allogeneic

Transplantation: Conditioning

Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute

Transplant Toxicities: Poster II

Poster Presentation 3225

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Treatment of Hepatic Veno-Occlusive

Disease/Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome

(VOD/SOS) Post-Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Transplantation (HSCT) in Patients With

Neuroblastoma: Final Data From the

Defibrotide Expanded-Access Program Grupp et al. December 11 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Session 731. Clinical Autologous Transplantation: Results: Poster III

Poster Presentation 4549

Georgia World Congress Center,

Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 Timing of Defibrotide Initiation in Patients

with Veno-Occlusive Disease/Sinusoidal

Obstruction Syndrome (VOD/SOS) and

Multi-Organ Dysfunction (MOD) After

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

(HSCT): Results from a Retrospective

Chart Review Del Pino et al. Abstract 5461

Online only in Blood Timing of Diagnosis and Severity of Veno-

Occlusive Disease/Sinusoidal Obstruction

Syndrome (VOD/SOS) at Diagnosis After

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation:

Results from a Retrospective Chart Review Del Pino et al. Abstract 5462

Online only in Blood Pooled Analysis of Defibrotide Studies in

the Treatment of Veno-occlusive

Disease/Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome

(VOD/SOS) after Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Transplantation (HSCT) or Chemotherapy

Without HSCT Richardson et al. Abstract 5467

Online only in Blood



Erwinaze/b>(asparaginaseErwinia chrysanthemi)

Presentation Title Author Presentation Number/ Date / Time

/ Location Use of Premedication Prior to

Asparaginase (ASNase) Administration in

Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

(ALL): Effect on Treatment Completion

Rate Bernard et al. Abstract 5574

Online only in Blood

About Vyxeos'

Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) is a liposome formulation of a fixed combination of daunorubicin and cytarabine for intravenous infusion. In the U.S., Vyxeosreceived FDA marketing approval on August 3, 2017 for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related AML (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC).

Due to different dosage recommendations, Vyxeos should not be substituted with other daunorubicin and/or cytarabine- containing products. Vyxeoscan cause allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis and should not be given to patients who are allergic to Vyxeos or any of its ingredients. Vyxeos may cause heart-related side effects as well as a severe decrease in blood cells which can result in serious infection or bleeding and possibly lead to death. The most common side effects with Vyxeos are bleeding events, fever, rash, swelling, nausea, sores in the mouth or throat, diarrhea, constipation, muscle pain, tiredness, stomach pain, difficulty breathing, headache, cough, decreased appetite, irregular heartbeat, pneumonia, blood infection, chills, sleep disorders, and vomiting.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Vyxeos before prescribing: http://pp.jazzpharma.com/pi/vyxeos.en.USPI.pdf

About Defiteliobr/>In the U.S., Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) received FDA marketing approval on March 30, 2016 for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD), also known as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS), with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT).

Defitelio is contraindicated in patients currently taking anticoagulants or fibrinolytics and in patients who are allergic to Defitelio or any of its ingredients. Defitelio may increase the risk of bleeding and should be withheld or stopped if significant bleeding occurs. Patients should be monitored for allergic reactions, especially if there is a history of previous exposure to Defitelio. The most common side effects of Defitelio are decreased blood pressure, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and nose bleeds.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Defitelio before prescribing: http://pp.jazzpharma.com/pi/defitelio.en.USPI.pdf

About Erwinazebr/>Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) is currently approved in the U.S. for administration via intramuscular injection or via intravenous infusion in conjunction with chemotherapy. It is indicated as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. Erwinaze is derived from the bacterium Erwinia chrysanthemi and is therefore immunologically distinct from E. coli-derived asparaginase and suitable for patients with hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived treatments.

Erwinaze is contraindicated in patients who have had serious allergic reactions to Erwinaze, or had serious swelling of the pancreas, serious blood clots, or serious bleeding with past L-asparaginase treatment. Erwinaze should be discontinued if any of the following occur: serious allergic reactions, including a feeling of tightness in the throat, unusual swelling/redness in the throat and/or tongue, or trouble bleeding; or severe inflammation of the pancreas. Glucose intolerance has been reported, which in some cases may be irreversible. If blood clots of bleeding occur, discontinue Erwinaze until symptoms resolve. The most common side effects of Erwinaze are allergic reactions, too much sugar in the blood, fever, swelling of the pancreas, local reactions (swelling, rash, etc. where the needle entered the skin), vomiting, nausea, blood clots, liver problems, stomach pain/discomfort, and diarrhea.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Erwinaze before prescribing: https://www.jazzpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/erwinaze-en-PI.pdf

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem(sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinaseand Defitelio(defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product labels, please visit www.jazzpharma.com/products. For more information about Jazz, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594663/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg