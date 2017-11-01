Global Solar Cell Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - Rising Demand for Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Solar Cell Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing penetration of renewable energy sources is anticipated to propel market growth, rising demand for copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) in building photovoltaics is anticipated to drive thin film solar cell market and recent technological developments in solar cell.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing penetration of renewable energy sources is anticipated to propel market growth

Rising demand for Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) in building photovoltaics is anticipated to drive thin film solar cell market

Recent technological developments in Solar Cell

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

4 Solar Cell Market, By Product Type



Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)

Cadmium Telluride (CDTE)

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

5 Solar Cell Market, By Application



Utility

Commercial

Residential

6 Solar Cell Market, By Grid



Off Grid

On-Grid

7 Solar Cell Market, By Technology



Thin Film PV Cells

Crystalline Silicon PV Cells

Ultra Thin Film PV Cells

8 Solar Cell Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Borg Inc.

Pionis Energy Technologies LLC.

Trina Solar Limited

GreenBrilliance

Canadian Solar Inc

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

Sharp Corporation

SunPower

Zebra Energy

Itek Energy

Alps Technology Inc

Suniva Inc.

First Solar

SolarWorld AG

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

