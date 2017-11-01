Global Solar Cell Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - Rising Demand for Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Solar Cell Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Solar Cell Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing penetration of renewable energy sources is anticipated to propel market growth, rising demand for copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) in building photovoltaics is anticipated to drive thin film solar cell market and recent technological developments in solar cell.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing penetration of renewable energy sources is anticipated to propel market growth
- Rising demand for Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) in building photovoltaics is anticipated to drive thin film solar cell market
- Recent technological developments in Solar Cell
- Growth opportunities/investment opportunities
4 Solar Cell Market, By Product Type
- Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)
- Cadmium Telluride (CDTE)
- Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide
- Monocrystalline
- Polycrystalline
5 Solar Cell Market, By Application
- Utility
- Commercial
- Residential
6 Solar Cell Market, By Grid
- Off Grid
- On-Grid
7 Solar Cell Market, By Technology
- Thin Film PV Cells
- Crystalline Silicon PV Cells
- Ultra Thin Film PV Cells
8 Solar Cell Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Borg Inc.
- Pionis Energy Technologies LLC.
- Trina Solar Limited
- GreenBrilliance
- Canadian Solar Inc
- Tata Power Solar Systems Limited
- Sharp Corporation
- SunPower
- Zebra Energy
- Itek Energy
- Alps Technology Inc
- Suniva Inc.
- First Solar
- SolarWorld AG
- JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
