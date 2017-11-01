SOUTH EASTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments and related consumables for the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that Professor Tiannan Guo's laboratory at Westlake Institute for Advanced Study ("WIAS") has been named the Company's first Center of Excellence ("CoE") in China. Professor Guo, M.D., Ph.D. and internationally-recognized proteomics expert Professor Ruedi Aebersold (ETH-Zurich, Switzerland) are the co-developers of PCT-SWATH, a major breakthrough in high throughput proteomic sample analysis.

PCT-SWATH is a novel proteomics method that combines the unique capabilities of PBI's patented pressure cycling technology ("PCT") platform for sample preparation (a critical step in the research process) with the cutting-edge analytical capabilities of SCIEX's mass spectrometry SWATH method. SCIEX, a global leader in life sciences analytical technologies, signed an exclusive co-marketing agreement with PBI in early 2016 to improve protein quantitation in complex samples. Data strongly indicate that PCT-SWATH allows scientists to reproducibly extract, identify, and quantify more proteins from complex samples types in a shorter period of time than current methods, potentially facilitating the path to earlier and superior biological insights and discoveries.

Professor Guo said: "I am honored that our laboratory at WIAS was chosen to be PBI's first CoE in China. Having worked with this novel, enabling technology platform for many years, I believe strongly that PCT will have a significant impact in helping research scientists in China and around the world make new discoveries in multiple fields, including proteomics, genomics, lipidomics, and metabolomics."

Professor Guo continued: "As head of the Center of Excellence in China, I look forward to being a source of information on the features and benefits of the PCT platform, in helping my colleagues to develop new uses and applications for PCT, and in being a site where others can come and learn about PCT and PCT-SWATH. I am excited about the tasks ahead -- to help educate research scientists and broaden the use of the PCT platform in China, as well as in other countries in Asia and worldwide."

Dr. Nate Lawrence, VP of Marketing and Sales at PBI, said: "We are very pleased that Professor Guo will be leading the effort to establish and then direct our first CoE in China. This Center is the first of its kind in Asia and joins our other Centers of Excellence in Europe and Australia as an important pillar in our global marketing and sales strategy. We believe Professor Guo's vast experience with the PCT platform, his expertise in proteomics and lipidomics, and his fluency in both Chinese and English will be invaluable in helping PBI quickly and successfully expand into the large life sciences market in China."

Dr. Lawrence continued: "We believe the Guo Center of Excellence will quickly evolve into a powerful resource for our exclusive distributor in China, Powertech Technology Company, Ltd. With the support of Professor Guo and his team, we believe that Powertech will flourish and soon become an even stronger distributor of PBI products throughout all of China."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, said: "Although the initial purchase of four instruments and related consumables from WIAS is greatly appreciated, it is the potential impact of having our Barocycler instruments in a laboratory at one of China's premier research institutes, led by one of the most innovative and knowledgeable PCT users in the world, that is most exciting to us. The Chinese life sciences market is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world. We expect to rapidly expand into this critical market with help from our colleagues at WIAS. Together with our recent expansion into Europe and the hiring of our own field sales team in the U.S., we believe our marketing strategy will result in significant revenue increases, driven by a larger and more diversified global customer base."

About Westlake Institute for Advanced Study

Westlake Institute for Advanced Study ("WIAS") is a non-profit research institute dedicated to the advancement of natural sciences and the frontiers of engineering disciplines. Located in the beautiful Cloud Town of Xihu District, Hangzhou, China, WIAS strives to represent the scientific strength of China, to influence the nation's future, and to promote inclusive development and progress. Laying the foundation for the future Westlake University, WIAS aims at establishing a top-level research-oriented global university. At WIAS, scientific knowledge and technological advancement are utilized to have a real life impact on the world and to benefit human beings. Leading talent with innovative spirit and capabilities are trained to become the driving force of China's development.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCQB: PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug development and design, bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Major new focal market opportunities are emerging in the use of our patented, scalable, high-efficiency Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") to create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (such as oils and water), and to prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding PBI's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future are "forward-looking' statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

Investor Contacts:

Pressure BioSciences, Inc.



Richard T. Schumacher

President & CEO



Nathan P. Lawrence, Ph.D.

VP of Marketing and Sales

(508) 230-1828 (T)



