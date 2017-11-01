Geogrid Market Worth 1099.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Geogrid Marketby Type (Uniaxial, Biaxial, and Triaxial), Application (Road construction, Railroad stabilization, and Soil Reinforcement), Manufacturing Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to account for USD 708.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1099.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for geogrids in infrastructure activities worldwide. In addition, increased cost savings in road construction and maintenance is projected to boost the consumption of geogrids.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse157 Market Data Tables and19 Figures spread through146Pages and in-depth TOC on"Geogrid Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geogrids-market-73715104.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Biaxial geogrid segment is the fastest-growing type segment of the Geogrid Market

Based on type, the biaxial geogrid segment of the Geogrid Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These geogrids have garnered industry-wide acceptance for their performance and general characteristics. They are generally used to stabilize and reinforce soils in the construction of roads, parking lots, and building foundations. Biaxial geogrids are highly suitable for conditions such as weak subgrades, contaminated soils, heavy loads, high granular costs, and shallow buried utilities.

Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=73715104

Road construction emerged as the largest application segment of the Geogrid Market in 2016

Based on application, road construction emerged as the largest application segment of the Geogrid Market in 2016. Geogrids significantly enhance the site access, while reducing costs and future maintenance. In addition, the use of geogrids is environmentally safe, as its use reduces carbon emissions. The usage of geogrids provides the structure or area with improved road surface quality and safety of road and low maintenance requirements.

Europe is the largest market for geogrids

Europe was the largest market for geogrids, in terms of volume, in 2016. Germany is a key consumer of geogrids in Europe. The increased use of geogrids in infrastructural activities has contributed to the growth of the Geogrid Market in this region. New product launches & developments and expansions are the key growth strategies adopted by the leading manufacturers of geogrids in Europe.

Tensar (U.S.), Tencate (Netherlands), Maccaferri (Italy), Huesker (Germany), Naue (Germany), Pietrucha (Poland), TMP Geosynthetics (China), Wrekin Products (U.K.), Thrace (Greece), Carthage Mills (U.S.), and Bostd Geosynthetics Qingdao (China) are the key players operating in the Geogrid Market.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=73715104

Browse Related Reports

Geotextile Market by Material Type (Synthetic, Natural), Product Type (Nonwoven, Woven, Knitted), Application (Road Construction and Pavement Repair, Erosion, Drainage, Railway Work, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geotextiles-market-492.html

Geosynthetics Market by Type (Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoams, Geonets and Other) & Applications (Road Industry, Railroad Stabilization, Water Management, Waste Management, Mining, Soil Reinforcement, Erosion Control), and by Region - Trends & Forecasts to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geosynthetic-market-1174.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets