Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient journey analysis study on the healthcare industry. The oncology drugs manufacturer wanted to identify effective ways to market oncology drugs. The client also wanted to develop specific models based on the patient journey analysis methodologies. Also, the oncology drugs manufacturer client wanted to address the pain points of cancer patients.

According to the patient journey analysis experts at Quantzig, "In today's world, introducing new products for cancer patients requires a detailed knowledge of the patient's pain points. As a result, major oncology drug manufacturers are adopting patient journey analysis to understand the patient's requirements."

Oncology drugs improve the quality of life for cancer patients and extend the chances and duration of survival. The drivers for the oncology drugs market are the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer types, new cancer treatments, and the growing importance of biological therapies. Many leading oncology drugs manufacturers are using patient journey analysis to track the patient's journey throughout their lifecycle.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to classify various types of cancer and develop different marketing plans. The client was able to gain actionable insights and gauge patient's needs. Additionally, the oncology drugs manufacturer was able to create a watchlist of bloggers and activists to avoid associating with their brand.

This patient journey analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand how the patients used digital resources

Gain detailed insight into the patient's disease lifecycle

This patient journey analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding and addressing the patients concerns across their journey

Creating differentiated market plans for each cancer type

