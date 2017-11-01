Singapore's Housing and Development Board has launched its latest tender for 50 MW of new PV capacity under the SolarNova program. This will be largest tender so far in the SolarNova series, involving several new government agencies.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) is taking advantage of demand for rooftop solar from multiple Singapore government agencies, aggregating this into a single leasing tender.

This will be third tender launched under the SolarNova program, a joint effort between HDB and the Singapore Economic Development Board. The 50 MW being tendered in this round represents a 25% increase over the two previous 40 MW tenders.

The tender will close on January 31st 2018, projects should then be awarded in the second quarter. 848 HDB housing blocks ...

