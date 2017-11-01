Nordic Nanovector: Updated Results From Phase 1/2 Trial of Betalutinin Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma to be Presented at ASH in December

OSLO, Norway, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that updated results from its ongoing LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 clinical study of Betalutin(177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in patients with recurrent indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) will be presented in a poster at the 59th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting (9-12 December 2017 in Atlanta, GA, USA).

The dataset (as of 3 July 2017) includes 55 evaluable patients. Data from patients receiving the two most promising dosing regimens in the Phase 2 expansion cohorts - Arm 1 (15 MBq/kg Betalutinafter 40 mg lilotomab pre-dosing) and Arm 4 (20 MBq/kg Betalutinafter 100 mg/m2 lilotomab) - are described and will be updated at the congress.

The data continue to highlight the encouraging clinical profile of single-agent Betalutintherapy in iNHL patients, particularly in those with follicular lymphoma (FL), the primary NHL population for which Betalutinis being developed. These data will continue to mature up until presentation in December. Key facts are:

Single-agent Betalutinis highly active and well tolerated in recurrent iNHL:

•64% Overall Response Rate (ORR) and 24% Complete Responses (CR) in the 55 evaluable iNHL patients

•81% ORR (CR 28%) in 21 FL patients in Arm 1 (of 32 iNHL patients evaluated); median duration of response (DoR) of 15 months in FL patients

•No unexpected safety findings, the safety profile is both predictable and manageable

Lisa Rojkjaer, Chief Medical Officer of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "These data are very encouraging for a primarily elderly, heavily pre-treated patient population, especially for those with relapsed FL, where the greatest need exists. The data from Arm 4, while so far evaluable in only six patients (50% ORR, CR 17%) are also very encouraging and we look forward to seeing how these data evolve with a larger patient population. These data from both arms of the study are enabling us to refine the design of the pivotal Phase 2 PARADIGME trial, which we expect to initiate this year."

Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Nordic Nanovector, added: "We are very excited with these results, which support the strategy course we undertook when we decided to explore alternative dosing regimens. These data strengthen our confidence in the potential of Betalutinto be an attractive therapeutic option with the convenience of being a one-time treatment. We now have two promising dosing options, and as a result we have further strengthened the development path for Betalutin We are also very encouraged that Betalutintreatment consistently demonstrates a highly competitive profile when compared to other therapies in development or recently approved for FL."

The ASH annual meeting is the premier event for scientific exchange in the field of haematology, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from all over the world. Typically, more than 5,000 scientific abstracts are submitted each year, and more than 3,000 abstracts are accepted for oral and poster presentations through an extensive peer review process.

The abstract is now available online - click here

Poster details

Abstract 2769 Abstract title: 177Lu-Lilotomab Satetraxetan, a Novel CD37-Targeted Antibody-Radionuclide Conjugate in Relapsed Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL): Updated Results of an Ongoing Phase I/II Study (LYMRIT 37-01) Authors:Kolstad, A et al.

Session Name: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2017

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2, Atlanta, GA, USA

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

