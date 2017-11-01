Helsinki, 2017-11-01 14:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
TAALERI PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS 1 NOVEMBER 2017
Taaleri Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aho, Vesa
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171101090428_3
Transaction date: 2017-10-31
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Taaleri Oyj, synteettinen optio-ohjelma 2015
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0,00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com, tel +358 40 504 3321
TAALERI PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS 1 NOVEMBER 2017
Taaleri Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aho, Vesa
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171101090428_3
Transaction date: 2017-10-31
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Taaleri Oyj, synteettinen optio-ohjelma 2015
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0,00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com, tel +358 40 504 3321