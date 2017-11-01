Helsinki, 2017-11-01 14:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TAALERI PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS 1 NOVEMBER 2017



Taaleri Oyj - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Aho, Vesa



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Taaleri Oyj



LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171101090428_3



Transaction date: 2017-10-31



Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT



Instrument name: Taaleri Oyj, synteettinen optio-ohjelma 2015



Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION





Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0,00000 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR



Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com, tel +358 40 504 3321