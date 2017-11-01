

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. sale for the month of October 2017 rose 6.2% to 200,436 vehicles from 188,813 vehicles in the same month last year. Retail performance was up 3.5 percent versus a year ago, on sales of 148,105 vehicles.



Car sales for the month of declined 2.4% year-over-year to 43,849 units from 44,925 units, while truck sales increased 11.4% to 93,248 units and SUVs sales rose 5.3% to 63,339 units as compared to a year earlier.



'F-Series produced another big sales gain for us in October. Strong customer demand for high series Super Duty continues, and now we're seeing the same for the new 2018 F-150. With sales up 15.9 percent, F-Series drove our overall truck sales to an 11.4 percent gain for the month,' said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service.



