Formation Group Plc - Directorate Change

Formation Group Plc

("Formation' or the "Company')

DirectorateChange

Formation Group Plc announces that Desmond Khan has stepped down from the board of the Company, effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Desmond for his years of service and would like to wish him all the best with his future endeavours.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

