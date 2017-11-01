Formation Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, November 1
Formation Group Plc
("Formation' or the "Company')
DirectorateChange
Formation Group Plc announces that Desmond Khan has stepped down from the board of the Company, effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Desmond for his years of service and would like to wish him all the best with his future endeavours.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.
--ENDS-
Enquiries:
Formation Group Plc
David Kennedy; Chief Executive Officer
020 7920 7590
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930