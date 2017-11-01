sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Formation Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, November 1

Formation Group Plc

("Formation' or the "Company')

DirectorateChange

Formation Group Plc announces that Desmond Khan has stepped down from the board of the Company, effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Desmond for his years of service and would like to wish him all the best with his future endeavours.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Formation Group Plc

David Kennedy; Chief Executive Officer

020 7920 7590

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930


© 2017 PR Newswire