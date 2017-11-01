Vanguard Integrity Professionals At GSE UK 2017 In United Kingdom

Vanguard to Exhibit at GSE UK November 7 - 8, 2017

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vanguard Integrity Professionals, Inc., cybersecurity expertswith cybersecurity solutions securing any enterprise, is proud to sponsor and exhibit at GSE UK 2017 in Whittlebury, United Kingdom November 7 - 8, 2017. Additionally, Vanguard will be presenting on topics addressing the latest cybersecurity and compliance issues. Vanguard will highlight its security solutions demonstrating how they play a vital role protecting any enterprise, cloud or IBMz/OSsecurity server environment.

GSE UK 2017 brings together thought leaders, experts and professionals at all levels of cyber security as well as the next generation of cyber defenders. The GSE UK Conference is an annual event organized by the GSE Conference Committee. The conference includes several keynote and plenary sessions and a large number of subject streams, each of which covers a specific area of interest targeting cybersecurity.

Security experts from Vanguard will be on hand at GSE UK 2017 to discuss the latest security and compliance topics, trends and techniques over the two-day conference. We invite you to come by our booth and meet Vanguard executives.

About Vanguard Integrity Professionals

Vanguard Integrity Professionals provides enterprise security software and services that solve complex security and regulatory compliance challenges for financial, insurance, healthcare, education, transportation and government agencies around the world. Vanguard provides Cybersecurity Solutions Securing any Enterprise. The world's largest Financial, Insurance, Government Agencies and Retailers entrust their security to Vanguard Integrity Professionals. Vanguard is committed to protecting and securing the Cloud and any Enterprise environment. Vanguard provides 24/7/365 live customer support from the United States of America.

