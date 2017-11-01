Global Biostimulants Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Growing Demand for Stimulators Resulting in High Crop Yield

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Biostimulants Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for stimulators resulting in high crop yield, increasing production of biostimulant products and recent technological developments in biostimulants.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Growing demand for stimulators resulting in high crop yield

Increasing production of biostimulant products

Recent technological developments in Biostimulants

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

4 Biostimulants Market, By Application Method



Seed

Foliar

Soil

5 Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type



Turfs & ornamentals

Row crops

Fruits & vegetables

Other crops

6 Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient



Vitamins & amino acids

Trace minerals

Microbial amendments

Seaweed extracts

Humic substances

Other ingredients & additives

7 Biostimulants Market, By Form



Liquid

Dry

8 Biostimulants Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



Acquisitions & Mergers

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

10 Leading Companies



BASF SE

Artal Agronutrients

Biolchim S.P.A

Biostadt India Limited

Evergrow

Isagro SAP

Italpollina SAP

Koppert B.V.

Novozymes A/S

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Sapec Group (Trade Corporation International)

Seipasa SA

Tradecorp Nutri Performance

Valagro

Cairochem

