Global Biostimulants Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Growing Demand for Stimulators Resulting in High Crop Yield

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Biostimulants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Biostimulants Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for stimulators resulting in high crop yield, increasing production of biostimulant products and recent technological developments in biostimulants.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growing demand for stimulators resulting in high crop yield
- Increasing production of biostimulant products
- Recent technological developments in Biostimulants
- Growth opportunities/investment opportunities
4 Biostimulants Market, By Application Method
- Seed
- Foliar
- Soil
5 Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type
- Turfs & ornamentals
- Row crops
- Fruits & vegetables
- Other crops
6 Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient
- Vitamins & amino acids
- Trace minerals
- Microbial amendments
- Seaweed extracts
- Humic substances
- Other ingredients & additives
7 Biostimulants Market, By Form
- Liquid
- Dry
8 Biostimulants Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
- Acquisitions & Mergers
- Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
- BASF SE
- Artal Agronutrients
- Biolchim S.P.A
- Biostadt India Limited
- Evergrow
- Isagro SAP
- Italpollina SAP
- Koppert B.V.
- Novozymes A/S
- Platform Specialty Products Corporation
- Sapec Group (Trade Corporation International)
- Seipasa SA
- Tradecorp Nutri Performance
- Valagro
- Cairochem
